E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quiz

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round Nine: 20 questions on Town’s history in play-off semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 May 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes cover the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week we look at Ipswich Town’s play-off semi-final exploits. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

You may also want to watch:

ROUND THREE: How good is your knowledge of Town’s Flying Dutchmen?

ROUND FOUR: The big East Anglian Derby Quiz

ROUND FIVE: Test your knowledge of Portman Road

ROUND SIX: A test of your knowledge on Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse

ROUND SEVEN: 20 questions on Ipswich Town goalkeepers

ROUND EIGHT: Teasers on your knowledge of Town in Europe

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Murder probe launched after man found dead at pub

A man has been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road closed after crash involving vehicle and cyclist

Police have closed part of the B1063 in Wickhambrook following a crash between a cyclist and a vehicle. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes paid to ‘passionate’ former Suffolk teacher and councillor

Peter Watkiss died last month after a long illness Picture: FAMILY

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round Nine: 20 questions on Town’s history in play-off semi-finals

Ipswich Town quiz

Line blocked at Ipswich and trains delayed due to over-running engineering works

There are delays on the rail lines caused by over-running engineering works at Ipswich. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24