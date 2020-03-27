E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - round two: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 March 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes covers the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week we look at Ipswich Town debuts, with 20 teasing questions. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

WEEK ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

