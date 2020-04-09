E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Big speedway quiz #3: Test your knowledge with our 20 teasing questions

09 April, 2020 - 10:00
Big speedway quiz

Big speedway quiz

Archant

Test your knowledge with speedway quiz #3

Well, the stats don’t lie!

You are really enjoying the big speedway quiz. Thank you for supporting it. So, let’s keep it going.

It’s proving so popular, I’ll be looking to bring you one a week until the live action gets underway.

Yes, there may not be any speedway to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your speedway knowledge.

Our quiz covers riders, tracks, old and new, the GPs, world titles, British titles and more...

There are 20 questions covering all aspects of the sport, from the GPs to the National League.

Let us know how you get on.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

