High-flying Basildon United will offer AFC Sudbury a stiff test at King’s Marsh

Phil Kelly, back this weekend? Photo: CLIVE PEARSON Archant

AFC Sudbury entertain Basildon United tomorrow at King’s Marsh in what is thought to be the first ever meeting of the two clubs, writes Darren Theobald.

AFC Sudbury will be looking to improve on their performance against Great Wakering Rovers last weekend where they could only share the points.

After failing behind at the start of the second half they equalised almost immediately through an own goal but try as they did, they could not secure all three points.

Basildon United, who before last weekend where leading the Bostik North, currently sit in second position after meeting with new league leaders Bowers & Pitsea in last weekend’s top of the table clash, Bowers & Pitsea running out 4-0 winners, Basildon, having won their first six matches this season, have hit a wall recently with only two points from their last four matches.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley will be looking to his squad to improve their recent poor home record, having only scored one league goal at home this season.

Injuries to Phil Kelly and Jordan Blackwell had them missing from last weekend’s squad but hopefully they will be back today.

“Basildon are an uncompromising team and we will need to be at our best,” Morsley said.

“We have a young team and with that you get inconsistences at times. We obviously want to improve on our home league record.”

There have been recent appearance milestones for Tyler French (100) and Billy Holland (50) at King’s Marsh.

With Remembrance Sunday tomorrow, AFC Sudbury have events planned today in conjunction with the British Legion, there will be Standard Bearers, the last post and a guard of honour to remember the Unknown Soldier before the match.

AFC Sudbury’s Vice Chairman, Andrew Long has been very busy researching the history of Sudbury football during the First World War and has some interesting articles which will be on display as a tribute to five soldiers who sadly lost their lives in the war whilst being players of Sudbury United, the local team of that time.

Kick-off is 3pm with the gates open from 1.30pm.

LISTEN to AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley on The Non-League Podcast, brought to you by the EADT. See icon above.