SIL Senior Division preview: Massive game at Old Newton on a weekend of big fixtures

PUBLISHED: 11:07 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 10 October 2019

SIL preview

SIL preview

PA Wire/PA Images

There's a full set of Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division fixtures this weekend.

And without doubt the 'big fixture' is at Old Newton, where the league's new boys and currently second in the table, Old Newton, entertain leaders and champions Crane Sports.

It should be a fascinating show-down and a large crowd is sure to be in attendance. Both teams are unbeaten and if the home side win they would leapfrog the champions into top spot,

One team who will no doubt be eager to know the result of the top-two clash, is Haughley United.

They could prosper from the outcome, sitting in third place and the only other team who are currently unbeaten. Haughley travel to Capel Plough, who have yet to fire on all cylinders, but are always capable, especially at home.

The exciting games continue apace this weekend and at Salmet Close, Achilles' clash with Henley Athletic is sure to be another tight affair

Achilles are starting to get into their stride and thrashed Bramford United last weekend, while Henley also won well last weekend.

Coplestonians were big winners seven days ago.

They thrashed Bildeston 7-1 and are going about their business nicely, having lost just one game.

Another fascinating game is their clash at Claydon, who got their first win of the season at East Bergholt last time out - although Claydon have only played four league games.

You may also want to watch:

Leiston St Margarets spent much of last season struggling, but this season have started well and are top 10 already. They won at basement-side Westerfield last Saturday and will be confident of a point at least against Bourne Vale, who have endured a mixed start to the campaign and were beaten 0-3 by Old Newton last weekend.

At the bottom of the table, Westerfield, without a point so far, travel to Bildeston, who will be looking for a big reaction after their 1-7 loss to Cops, while Benhall St Mary have surprisingly stuttered so far this campaign.

They have just two points from two draws but will hope for a first win of the season against East Bergholt.

The final game in the division sees Trimley entertain Bramford United. All kick-offs 2.30pm.

Top six

Cranes 6 18

Old Newton 6 16

Haughley 5 15

Henley 6 13

Cops 5 12

Achilles 6 11

