Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Basketball slam a statement victory at Myerscough College with stunning win

13 November, 2018 - 14:19
Veron Eze in good form at the weekend Photo: NICK WINTER

Veron Eze in good form at the weekend Photo: NICK WINTER

Archant

NBL Division II

Myerscough College 64 Ipswich Basketball 72

Ipswich's Colin Dockrell. Picture: PAVEL KRICKAIpswich's Colin Dockrell. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Ipswich moved to a 2-3 record for the 2018-19 league season with a statement victory at Myerscough College on Sunday.

The hosts came into the game having lost only once this campaign but Ipswich’s outstanding work rate would prove enough in an entertaining contest.

Ipswich burst out of the gate in the first quarter and established a double-digit lead by the end of the period, holding Myerscough to just seven points.

Three-pointers by Colin Dockrell and Steve Hemmings and six points from Veron Eze helped stem a second-quarter resurgence from Myerscough, and Ipswich took a six-point lead into the half-time break, up 35-29.

The beginning of the third quarter was the decisive period of the contest.

Eze and Eivydas Aleksa combined for 11 points before Myerscough could score, and Ipswich’s advantage would swell to as many as 20 points at one stage before taking a 58-41 advantage into the final period.

Behind the suddenly lethal shooting of Walsh, who erupted for 13 of his team-high 17 points in the final period, Myerscough launched a spirited comeback attempt and would get all the way back to within six points in the last two minutes.

But Ipswich were able to keep their heads and take the pace out of the game late on, Ethan Price hitting two free throws to give the visitors a little breathing room.

“Our defensive energy today was about as good as it has been,” said coach John Ellis.

“We struggled with keeping a very athletic Myerscough team off the rebounds in the first half, but thankfully the guys made the adjustments after half time and got the job done.

“The hustle and energy we showed particularly in the last minutes of the game was hugely encouraging and something we have to maintain now.”

Eze finished with a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds, while Dockrell racked up 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Aleksa also contributed 14 points.

The win moves Ipswich back into consideration in the extremely tight NBL Division II.

The team are back in action at Copleston Sports Centre on Saturday evening – when they will face Myerscough again.

Former Ipswich goalkeeper Supple hangs up his gloves for a second time due to ongoing hip injury

28 minutes ago Andy Warren
Shane Supple has retired from football for a second time.

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Shane Supple has announced his retirement from football for a second time, due to a persistent hip injury.

‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

12:00 Andy Warren
Tristan Nydam is on loan from Ipswich Town to St Johnstone. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tristan Nydam is keen to make the most of his loan stay in Scotland but is still keeping a firm eye on parent club Ipswich Town.

Updated Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

10:40 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst has been linked with a return to Shrewsbury. Picture: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is the favourite in the betting as his former club Shrewsbury search for a new manager.

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

ANDY WARREN takes a look at the changes made by Paul Lambert since his appointment as Ipswich Town manager.

Former Ipswich loanee Wellens takes over Woolfenden’s Swindon... with another former Blue as his assistant

12:16 Andy Warren
Richie Wellens is the new manager of Swindon Town.

Former Ipswich Town loanee Richie Wellens has been appointed Swindon Town manager, naming Noel Hunt as his assistant.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Yesterday, 12:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence has hailed the impact of manager Paul Lambert and believes the Blues can pull themselves away from trouble if they maintain the high standards they have set.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal and remembering Marton Fulop

Yesterday, 11:00 Ross Halls
Eric Gates scored on this day in 1983

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Arsenal and Stoke, while we also remember the late Marton Fulop.

Downes added to England U20 squad for Germany clash at Colchester

Yesterday, 10:14 Andy Warren
Flynn Downes started Paul Lambert's first two games in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Flynn Downes has been called into the England U20 for their game with Germany in Colchester next week.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Yesterday, 06:00
Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Karl Fuller reflects on the Reading draw, plus the generosity of Ipswich Town fans

Most read

Updated Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Paul Hurst has been linked with a return to Shrewsbury. Picture: PA

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

1,200 homes and businesses left without gas after pipe damaged

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24