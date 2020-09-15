E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Birmingham reportedly make £2.5m bid for Jackson

PUBLISHED: 14:24 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 15 September 2020

Kayden Jackson is in the last year of his Ipswich Town contract. Photo: Ross Halls

Kayden Jackson is in the last year of his Ipswich Town contract. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Championship club Birmingham City are reportedly in talks with Ipswich Town about a £2.5m deal for striker Kayden Jackson.

Respected freelance journalist Pete O’Rourke, formerly of Sky Sports, shared the news via Twitter this lunchtime.

Jackson has seen contract talks stall over the last few months and now enters the final year of his deal at Portman Road – though the do Blues do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Town rejected a bid somewhere between £1-2m for the front man from Championship club Bournemouth last week.

Blues boss Paul Lambert said: “I found out that we’d had a bid after the game (against Arsenal’s U21) on Tuesday night, but I don’t think it was up to Marcus’ valuation.

“That might transpire, I don’t know. That’s up to Bournemouth what they want to do.

“I spoke to Kayden the other day and he was really good, really professional about it all. There’s no problem there.”

Jackson was brought to Portman Road by Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018 in a £1.6m deal from League Two club Accrington Stanley. He struggled in the Championship, often as a lone striker, but then came to the fore in League One last season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists as part of a front two.

However, Lambert has now made it clear that he will only be playing one striker in a 4-3-3 system this season.

Speaking to the EADT and Ipswich Star just before the new season started, the Blues boss said: “James Norwood is a goalscorer, Kayden Jackson, everyone knows about his speed, Oli Hawkins has come in and been a breath of fresh air, he gives us another option, while Aaron Drinan has really taken a chance that he perhaps didn’t expect to get.

“James and Kayden are both lads who have done well, but they both know that only one striker can play now. It’s a case of the best man gets the jersey.

“They might think ‘I don’t want to be here if I’m not going to play’, and I can’t stop anyone wanting to leave, but players will only leave the club on our terms.

“I would hope that they’ll be thinking ‘I’m going to fight for my place’ and will thrive on the competition. Hopefully those guys are up for the fight. If that happens, it will be healthy.”

Jackson is currently out of action with a groin injury.

Speaking earlier today, Blues assistant boss Stuart Taylor said: “Kayden is progressing along fine. He’s been on the grass for a couple of days now and can hopefully be involved in training over the next day or two.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Naked man seen by dog walker in forest

A dog walker has reported sighting a naked man in Rendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEY

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How difficult is it to book a coronavirus test?

We tried to book a Covid-19 test online and this is what happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I bear no grudge’ – ex-Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards on his Woodbridge Town exit

Carlos Edwards, in Bury Town colours, is denied by Dereham keeper Elliott Pride during last season, when he played a few games while dual registered with Woodbridge. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

£1.3m revamp of two Ipswich bungalows for people with learning disabilities

The NSFT has started a £1.3million revamp of two bungalows at its Walker Close facility in Ipswich. Picture: NSFT/PAGEPIX