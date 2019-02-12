Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘Some might have other ideas... but we are focussed on getting out of this mess’ – Teddy Bishop

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 February 2019

Teddy Bishop (left) recently signed a new contract until 2021. Photo: Steve Waller

Teddy Bishop (left) recently signed a new contract until 2021. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop says it’s far too early to start talking about next season.

Teddy Bishop in full flight. Picture: Steve WallerTeddy Bishop in full flight. Picture: Steve Waller

The Blues are nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table with 13 games to go.

Paul Lambert’s side were good value for 1-1 draws with Derby and Stoke at Portman Road last week and now head into games against relegation-fighting duo Wigan (a) and Reading (h).

Asked if the remaining matches were about building for the future, Bishop said: “No. We focus on this season. Other people might have different ideas but the players and the staff are focussed on getting out of this mess.

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Pride, unity, hope... This is what Ipswich Town fans wished for

Teddy Bishop has made five starts and five sub appearances this season. Photo: PagepixTeddy Bishop has made five starts and five sub appearances this season. Photo: Pagepix

“People had written off this week and said we wouldn’t get anything but we’ve had two good performances and two good points.

“We need to win games at the end of the day. It’s a big task, everyone knows that, but we’ll keep fighting.

“The manager believes, we all still believe, and I don’t see why we can’t do it. With a good couple of weeks, you never know.

“The fans have been great all season and to have them cheering us on all the way to the end is great for us. It helps so much. Hopefully we can kick on now.”

In what was his 74th appearance for the club, Bishop finally completed his first 90 minutes on Saturday. That came just four days after he had played 68 minutes against Derby.

MORE: North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

“That’s my first back-to-back games in a long time and I’m feeling good,” said the 22-year-old, who has had so many injury set-backs since his exciting breakthrough season in 2014/15.

“Playing 90 minutes is massive. I knew it would come. I’ve not missed a day’s training and everyone here on the coaching staff has been so good to me. They’ve put me in, taken me out and done what’s best for me.

“It’s been a tough few years but it feels so good to be back in now.”

The homegrown midfielder, who recently signed a new contract until 2021, has looked back at his best in the last week.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Irish eyes smiling, Bree’s best, the ‘look away now’ moment and a Bishop milestone

“I just try and get the ball and drive forward,” he said. “That’s always been me. You have to have confidence in yourself to do that so the more I get, the more I’ll do it.

“The diamond formation is good for me. It’s hard work but at times it gives us more space and that helps me get the ball and drive.”

TOWN’S LAST 13 LEAGUE GAMES: DDLLL LWLLL DWL (9pts)

TOWN’S NEXT 13 GAMES

Sat, Feb 23: Wigan (a)

Sat, Mar 2: Reading (h)

Sat, Mar 9: West Brom (a)

Tues, Mar 12: Bristol City (a)

Sat, Mar 16: Nottm Forest (h)

Sat, Mar 30: Hull (h)

Sat, Apr 6: Bolton (a)

Weds, Apr 10: Brentford (a)

Sat, Apr 13: Birmingham (h)

Fri, Apr 19: Preson (a)

Mon, Apr 22: Swansea (h)

Sat, Apr 27: Sheff Utd (a)

Sun, May 5: Leeds (h)

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suspected hare coursers evade police capture

An anti-hare coursing sign. Picture: LIBRARY

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ed Sheeran celebrates birthday with trip to Narnia

Ed Sheeran has taken a trip to Narnia for his birthday Picture PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

East Anglian Labour activists pledge support after seven MPs defect

Labour MPs (left to right) Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey, Luciana Berger, Angela Smith, Chuka Umunna and Gavin Shuker announce their resignations during a press conference at County Hall in Westminster, to create a new Independent Group in the House of Commons. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Some might have other ideas... but we are focussed on getting out of this mess’ – Teddy Bishop

Teddy Bishop (left) recently signed a new contract until 2021. Photo: Steve Waller

Pub to mark major makeover with ‘taste of vintage’ event

The new look Duke of York reopened its doors to the people of Woodbridge on February 8. Picture: VINTAGE INNS

Police appeal for help tracing missing woman last seen on Valentine’s Day

Police are appealing for help tracing Shirley Newman, 70, who was last seen at her home in Sheringham on Thursday, February 14. Photo: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists