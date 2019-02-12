‘Some might have other ideas... but we are focussed on getting out of this mess’ – Teddy Bishop

Teddy Bishop (left) recently signed a new contract until 2021. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop says it’s far too early to start talking about next season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy Bishop in full flight. Picture: Steve Waller Teddy Bishop in full flight. Picture: Steve Waller

The Blues are nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table with 13 games to go.

Paul Lambert’s side were good value for 1-1 draws with Derby and Stoke at Portman Road last week and now head into games against relegation-fighting duo Wigan (a) and Reading (h).

Asked if the remaining matches were about building for the future, Bishop said: “No. We focus on this season. Other people might have different ideas but the players and the staff are focussed on getting out of this mess.

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Pride, unity, hope... This is what Ipswich Town fans wished for

Teddy Bishop has made five starts and five sub appearances this season. Photo: Pagepix Teddy Bishop has made five starts and five sub appearances this season. Photo: Pagepix

“People had written off this week and said we wouldn’t get anything but we’ve had two good performances and two good points.

“We need to win games at the end of the day. It’s a big task, everyone knows that, but we’ll keep fighting.

“The manager believes, we all still believe, and I don’t see why we can’t do it. With a good couple of weeks, you never know.

“The fans have been great all season and to have them cheering us on all the way to the end is great for us. It helps so much. Hopefully we can kick on now.”

In what was his 74th appearance for the club, Bishop finally completed his first 90 minutes on Saturday. That came just four days after he had played 68 minutes against Derby.

MORE: North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

“That’s my first back-to-back games in a long time and I’m feeling good,” said the 22-year-old, who has had so many injury set-backs since his exciting breakthrough season in 2014/15.

“Playing 90 minutes is massive. I knew it would come. I’ve not missed a day’s training and everyone here on the coaching staff has been so good to me. They’ve put me in, taken me out and done what’s best for me.

“It’s been a tough few years but it feels so good to be back in now.”

The homegrown midfielder, who recently signed a new contract until 2021, has looked back at his best in the last week.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Irish eyes smiling, Bree’s best, the ‘look away now’ moment and a Bishop milestone

“I just try and get the ball and drive forward,” he said. “That’s always been me. You have to have confidence in yourself to do that so the more I get, the more I’ll do it.

“The diamond formation is good for me. It’s hard work but at times it gives us more space and that helps me get the ball and drive.”

TOWN’S LAST 13 LEAGUE GAMES: DDLLL LWLLL DWL (9pts)

TOWN’S NEXT 13 GAMES

Sat, Feb 23: Wigan (a)

Sat, Mar 2: Reading (h)

Sat, Mar 9: West Brom (a)

Tues, Mar 12: Bristol City (a)

Sat, Mar 16: Nottm Forest (h)

Sat, Mar 30: Hull (h)

Sat, Apr 6: Bolton (a)

Weds, Apr 10: Brentford (a)

Sat, Apr 13: Birmingham (h)

Fri, Apr 19: Preson (a)

Mon, Apr 22: Swansea (h)

Sat, Apr 27: Sheff Utd (a)

Sun, May 5: Leeds (h)