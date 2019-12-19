Bishop targets Exeter cup tie as comeback match

Teddy Bishop suffered a medial knee ligament injury during the pre-season tour of Germany. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is targeting the EFL Trophy last 16 fixture at Exeter City, on January 4, as his comeback match.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined with a medial knee ligament injury that he sustained during a pre-season match at German side Meppen in July.

He is back in first team training now and, along with Freddie Sears, warmed up on the pitch ahead of last weekend's 2-1 home defeat to Bristol Rovers.

"I've been training for a week and a half now. I feel really good. I've obviously done a lot of hard work in the gym," he told the club website.

"It's been a long four-ish months. I'm nearly ready to play in my eyes. That game on the fourth - Exeter - maybe I can be involved in that. That's my target.

"It'd be a really good opportunity for me, maybe Freddie (Sears) - a few of us coming back from injury - to get a win. Hopefully we can play at Wembley this year."

Striker Sears (knee) has also recently returned from a nine-month absence, playing twice for the Under-23s. Young forwards Ben Folami and Ben Morris are also stepping up their returns to full fitness following long-term injuries of their own.