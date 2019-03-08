Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an 'alternative' swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have an 'alternative' swap deal lined up for goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski - this one seeing him move to Blackburn Rovers with striker Joe Nuttall coming in the opposite direction - according to The Sun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that talks are at an advanced stage for Bialkowski to join Championship club Millwall on loan, with Lions striker Tom Elliott joining the Blues on loan in exchange.

Elliott, 28, was at Portman Road today to undergo a medical, though him passing that is no formality given he is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem - something he's suffered with in the past.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Evans rejects third and final QPR bid - of £600k - for Judge

Sun journalist Alan Nixon has tonight reported that Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall joining Town, is a 'possible alternative'.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is on the look out for a new keeper after David Raya's move to Brentford. He recently signed Christian Walton on loan from Brighton, but needs more competition between the sticks.

MORE: Town set to sign Elliott and Norris - A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Nuttall, 22, came through the academy ranks at Manchester City before starting his professional career at Aberdeen. After failing to make much of an impact in Scotland, the front man signed for Blackburn following a trial in 2017.

Prolific form for Rovers' U23s has seen him given a taste of first team action. He made six starts and 13 substitute appearances as Blackburn were promoted from League One and then three starts and 15 sub outings last season, bagging six goals along the way.

MORE: 'There have been a lot of lows... This club has given me the platform to perform to my potential' - Garbutt on his Ipswich aspirations

Sam Gallagher's arrival at Blackburn on a permanent deal from Southampton has pushed Nuttall down the pecking order though, Mowbray's attacking options also including Danny Graham, Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Dominic Samuel.

Speaking after a recent friendly outing, Nuttall said: "My aim this season is for regular football."

League One side Blackpool, now managed by Simon Grayson, are reportedly keen on the Bury-born striker's signature.

Town have already got a deal in place for Bialkowski's replacement, Wolves keeper Will Norris having had a medical at Portman Road today ahead of a season-long loan deal.