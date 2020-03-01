'Ipswich are a better side than people think,' says Blackpool boss Dunn
PUBLISHED: 16:25 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 01 March 2020
Blackpool caretaker manager David Dunn says Ipswich Town 'are a better team than people think'.
Speaking after his side's last-gasp 2-1 win against the Blues at Bloomfield Road yesterday, he said: "It is always great to get a late goal, particularly at home in front of the fans.
"We managed it on Tuesday night (2-1 home win against Bolton) and we have done it again. Hopefully we are making a habit out of it.
"It shows the togetherness that we have as a team at the minute. It was hard in the last 10 or 15 minutes and the lads were holding on after a tough game in midweek.
"But the players stuck together when they needed to at the end, and we stayed in the game and ground out an important win.
"I am delighted for the lads to get this result because I felt that they deserved it after everything they put in at the end, as Ipswich threw everything they had at us.
"We knew this would be hard as Ipswich are a better side than people think."