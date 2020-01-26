Poll

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blackpool ready to offer 'significant sum' for Jon Nolan

Jon Nolan on the ball during Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town's League One rivals Blackpool are ready to pay a 'significant sum' to sign Jon Nolan, reports the The Sun on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nolan, 27, hasn't featured for the Blues since the goalless home draw with Gillingham on Boxing Day. He now looks to be at least sixth in the central midfield pecking order behind Flynn Downes, Emyr Huws, Alan Judge, Cole Skuse and the fit-again Teddy Bishop, while Town also have Andre Dozzell as an option in that department.

Ex-Blues boss Paul Hurst brought Nolan to Portman Road from his former club Shrewsbury last summer in a £2m double deal that also included Toto Nsiala. It's understood that Nolan's portion of that fee was around £1.25m, with the Liverpudlian contracted until 2021.

Blackpool are currently 15th in the table with Simon Grayson said to be keen to add creativity to his squad in an attempt to ignite a promotion push.

Lambert has spoken glowingly of Nolan this season, starting him 12 times in the league, but has continually said that he would have to sell to buy this month.

After yesterday's 1-0 home win against Lincoln, the Blues boss was quizzed as to whether he planned to boost his squad before Friday's 11pm deadline. He replied: "We can't. We've tried to bring one or two in, but the money is incredible."