Matchday Live: Lambert's Blues bid to get back to winning ways against struggling Blackpool

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 February 2020

Ipswich Town take on Blackpool this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Blackpool this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon away at Blackpool, 3pm.

Speaking ahead of the game, in which Paul Lambert will be without James Norwood (injury) and Kayden Jackson (suspension), the Town boss said: "We had a chat with the guys and everybody just said 'we need to put the ball in the net', regardless of whether it's strikers, midfielders or defenders.

"There's not too much wrong with the way we're playing it's just about taking chances when it comes to you - we have to be more ruthless."

"We'll create things, without a doubt, but you then need guys to hit the money shot," he added.

"Whether that's Freddie coming back, Bish coming back or Will Keane. Those guys have to score but we can't just rely on our forwards to score. We'll certainly create, we know that."

