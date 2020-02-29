Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 defeat at Blackpool

Flynn Downes keeps up the pressure at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 at Blackpool this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Tomas Holy

Had to deal with a flurry of corners in the opening minutes before worrying opposite number Chris Maxwell with a wind-assisted bomb of a kick which bounced up off the turf, over the goalkeeper and cleared the crossbar. He'll not be happy with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's goal as he got a hand to it but wasn't able to keep it out. Had a few mad runs off his line in the second period, most of which he got away with, before he was beaten to the ball at the near post for Blackpool' winner. He went forward for a corner deep into added time and nearly got his head on the ball. 5

Luke Woolfenden

Shifted out to right-back as Paul Lambert switched to a back four and it was he, along with Flynn Downes and Teddy Bishop, who provided the most-likely corridor of attack during the first half. It dried up slightly in the second. He dealt with almost everything which came his way defensively. 6

The crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd The crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luke Chambers

Started well in this game as he dominated in the air and came across to help team-mates out on a number of occasions, most-notably when Josh Earl stumbled in possession and needed his team-mate to get him out of trouble when exposed one-on-one with Gary Madine. He dealt with the big striker well throughout but was left with two men to mark for Blackpool's winner. He couldn't handle them both. 6

Josh Earl

Switched into the middle of the back four and made some good interventions but needed Chambers to bail him out after stumbling and losing possession, which looked as if it was going to put Ipswich into real trouble. His game was a steady one but he couldn't cut out the cross which led to Blackpool's winner. 5

Town Manager Paul Lambert applauds the travelling supporters after the last gasp defeat at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Town Manager Paul Lambert applauds the travelling supporters after the last gasp defeat at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luke Garbutt

Played as a traditional left-back and had little impact in an offensive sense in the first half, with that continuing into the second. He tried to be clever in the wrong area for Dewsbury-Hall's goal as he looked to flick the ball between his own legs, only serving to cough up possession in a poor area. His set-piece delivery fell short too, with at least three sailing straight out of play. He was with Earl as the pair failed to cut out the cross for the late winner. 4

Cole Skuse

Operating in the deeper of the three midfield roles, the veteran mopped up loose balls well and recycled possession for his side, without having much of an impact in the attacking third. 5

Town fans vent their frustrations after the last gasp defeat at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Town fans vent their frustrations after the last gasp defeat at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Emyr Huws

Restored to the midfield, the Welshman couldn't reach Freddie Sears' lash across goal as he charged in to try and meet it and turn home. He was involved in the almighty mix-up for the first goal as Downes appeared to tackle him as he looked to run out of defence. He kept huffing and puffing throughout but wasn't able to dominate the middle of the pitch. 5

Flynn Downes

The final scoreline at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd The final scoreline at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The youngster was tasked with being a driving force from the centre of the of the pitch, which he did at times during the opening period. Sadly his biggest contribution of the half was to rob Huws of possession and allow Dewsbury-Hall to fire home before then seeing his shot saved by Chris Maxwell. He played a role in the Ipswich goal, winning it back for Keane to cross, before he was replaced on the hour mark. Sadly, a few seconds earlier he picked up a silly booking which now sees him suspended for the vital visits of Fleetwood and Coventry. 5

Teddy Bishop

In for his first league start of the season and was deployed on the right flank, where he saw plenty of the ball and connected well with Downes and Woolfenden. He wanted to make something happen each time he got the ball but clearly only had an hour in his legs as he was replaced by Dobra. 6

Freddie Sears

Freddie Sears is denied late on by a block by Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell. Picture Pagepix Ltd Freddie Sears is denied late on by a block by Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Like Bishop, this was Sears' first league start of the campaign and after a frustrating first-half, which saw two good chances go begging while he was also denied a penalty, he was on the scoresheet 10 minutes into the second. His finish was a good one to convert Keane's cross and he could have had another one as he latched onto a through-ball but couldn't find his finish. Seconds later, the ball was in the back of the Ipswich net. 6

Will Keane

With Kayden Jackson and James Norwood out, it was clear Keane would be carrying the striking burden through the middle of the pitch. He produced some good hold-up play, some neat touches and a delightful move which saw him turn and slip Downes away for a shot saved by the goalkeeper. He showed great composure for the cross which led to Sears' goal but didn't have too many sights of goal of his own. 5

Armando Dobra (for Bishop, 60)

Tyreece Simpson in action as a second half sub during the last gasp defeat at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Tyreece Simpson in action as a second half sub during the last gasp defeat at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

On on the hour mark to try and offer Ipswich a spark which, to his credit, he did. He looked to run with the ball when he got it and was a positive influence. Sadly not positive enough. 7

Alan Judge (for Downes, 60)

Another introduced to try and get Ipswich going, with the Irishman able to get himself on the ball in decent areas. He dragged one shot just wide. 5

Tyreece Simpson (for Keane, 83)

Will Keane forces a second half save from the goalkeeper at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Will Keane forces a second half save from the goalkeeper at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

A league debut for the physical striker who didn't looked overawed during his brief time on the field. n/a