Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 win over Blackpool

Ipswich Town beat Blackpool 4-1 at Bloomfield Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Tomas Holy

Some good moments for the Czech today with a solid stop from Gary Madine and some excellent work with ball at feet, moving Ipswich out from the back. He was left on the floor as he looked to keep Madine out as a cross caused trouble, while a couple of nervy moments under crosses once again. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper will rightly be on a high as he makes his way home to Suffolk tonight, having opened the scoring in style. He could easily have fired Gwion Edwards’ cross into the stand as it sat up inside the box but he got over the ball superbly and fired an excellent effort into the back of the net. Defended well and also played a great cross-field pass for Edwards’ second of the afternoon. A really good display. 8

Toto Nsiala

The defender saw plenty of the ball early on as Ipswich looked to find openings to move out from the back and, despite a couple of loose efforts, used it well. Madine was a handful but Nsiala coped with him superbly, winning his headers, tracking runners well and making a handful of good blocks. 8

James Wilson

Another solid display from the Welshman as he continued his good partnership with Nsiala. Like the man alongside him, he dealt with Madine well and was able to repel danger throughout. Luke Woolfenden has a job on his hands if he wants to get back into the side. 7

Myles Kenlock

The left-back had a difficult day at MK Dons a week ago but responded well here. He was tested early on and did well amid pressure from CJ Hamilton and played a little safe on the ball at times while still having good moments in possession. He played a big part in the second goal as he won back possession and drove inside to help create Edwards’ strike. His second period was a little more sticky but he stood up to the challenge. 7

Andre Dozzell

The fact the ball spent so long in the air meant it took a little while for Town’s pass master to get into this game but, when he did, he was able to help Ipswich move the ball around the pitch well. He played an excellent pass into the feet of Oli Hawkins, in the lead up to the opening goal and put his foot in to tough tackles on a number of occasions. 6

Emyr Huws

Jon Nolan’s calf injury opened the door for the Welshman to start and, while he put himself about and added a bit of grit to the midfield, he looked a little rusty on the ball. A few passes went missing in either half, as he gave away possession, but he competed physically and made good clearances towards the end. 6

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder had a couple of early runs and hit the deck under heavy tackles, too, before coming on strong towards the end of the opening period. He showed good vision to feed Edwards for the second goal before showing what he’s all about his team’s third by driving at the Blackpool defence and finishing from the edge of the box. These are the type of goals we’d love to see him score plenty more of. 7

Alan Judge

Back into the side on the right flank and played with good discipline, linking up well with Chambers. He was decent on the ball but great in the tackle throughout this contest, winning the ball back in tough situations on a few occasions. Moved into the middle of the pitch after Bishop’s departure. 7

Gwion Edwards

Another game, another goal for the Welshman, who was lining up on his favoured left flank. We saw exactly what he’s capable of from there just after the half hour mark as he helped win the ball back then cut inside to shoot on his right foot. He’d earlier beaten his man all ends up to deliver the cross for Chambers’ opener. The roles were reversed for Town’s fourth as Chambers’ lovely crossfield ball allowed Edwards to touch beyond Jordan Gabriel and cut inside to finish again. He had his man on toast for much of this game and made his big moments count. 9

Oli Hawkins

A solid display from the central striker who never lacked effort or willingness to try and win aerial balls during his hour on the pitch. He was involved in Town’s first two goals, with his neat touch off allowed Town to spread the play in the lead-up to Chambers’ strike before his little dummy gave Edwards space to work his way inside to shoot. Had penalty appeals turned away after he hit the deck under pressure from Marvin Ekpiteta. 7

Kayden Jackson (for Hawkins, 57)

The striker made his return from injury in a bid to stretch the Blackpool defence, which he did well. Had a couple of moments where more composure could have created better openings but his introduction was a positive one. 6

Keanan Bennetts (for Bishop, 68)

On for his Ipswich Town debut and, while he didn’t have too many opportunities to run with the ball, he was able to come inside off his right flank and shoot wide. 6