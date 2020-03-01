Sunday Snap: Two milestone men, Holy's rollercoaster day, Mowbray's helping hand and a load of rubbish on the pitch

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at Blackpool yesterday. Andy Warren looks at the events surrounding the League One game.

What a load of rubbish

Another week, another defeat and the same old story.

Play some good football, don't take your chances and end up getting hit with a sucker punch from which you don't have time to recover. Paul Lambert was right to say his side had played some good stuff once again but was equally correct in his remarks regarding his side's finishing.

Ipswich got off the canvas once, through Freddie Sears, but didn't have time to respond for a second time once Joe Nuttall had headed home deep into stoppage time.

The game was played in howling winds and heavy rain towards the end, with the elements ensuring the Bloomfield Road playing surface was covered with rubbish at the full-time whistle.

There's a metaphor in there somewhere.

Making the leap

Yesterday's defeat ended a proud record as Ipswich's 100% run on February 29 came to an end.

The Blues have played just twice on the extra day of leap years in the past, beating Sheffield United 1-0 in 1964 and Plymouth 2-0 in 1992.

February 29 next falls on a Saturday in 2048. Hopefully they will get back to winning ways then.

Holy Moly

It was a funny old afternoon for goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

His first real involvement saw him nearly score a goal as his long kick was aided (not by much, we know he has a rocket of a kick) by the wind and bounced over the top of opposite number Chris Maxwell and just cleared the crossbar.

He could certainly have done better with Blackpool's first goal as he got a good hand to the shot but couldn't keep it out, before he spent much of the second half charging off his line to reach the ball midway inside his own half. He got away with them all... just.

His speed off his line has been one of Holy's strengths during his first Ipswich season, as he's made quick decisions to slide and claim balls on the floor inside his own box, but some of the decisions yesterday were perhaps a little rash.

After being beaten by Nuttall's header for Blackpool's winner, his day ended with a foray into the Blackpool box and nearly meeting an attacking corner with his head as Ipswich searched for an equaliser.

Lean on me

Sadly, Ipswich Town icon Tony Mowbray may have had a little hand in Ipswich's downfall yesterday.

Blackpool caretaker manager David Dunn was part of Mowbray's staff at Blackburn, working as first-team coach, and the pair are still in touch regularly.

Speaking prior to yesterday's game, Dunn said of Mowbray: "I feel you can always call managers and they want to help you. If you're a good person then I think others are more likely to help and want you to do well."

Tony... if Joey Barton calls this week, don't answer the phone.

Milestone men

Luke Chambers yesterday became just the second Ipswich Town player to have captained the club 300 times.

He took the armband for the first time following his arrival in the summer of 2012 and has led the club under four permanent managers. Thanks to @renegadestatman for the breakdown - 225 Mick McCarthy, 58 Paul Lambert, 15 Paul Hurst, 1 Bryan Klug (caretaker) 1 Paul Jewell.

Teddy Bishop was another Ipswich player to reach a milestone yesterday as he made his 50th Ipswich Town start.

That stat alone shows how much of a struggle it's been for the academy graduate since his first against Derby in August 2014.

The midfielder got through an hour of gametime before being replaced yesterday. Hopefully his injury worries are behind him and he's good to go again on Tuesday night.

It's a lock in

You can't keep James Norwood out of the Sunday Snap, even if he's injured.

The striker wasn't with the Ipswich squad in Blackpool this weekend after undergoing an operation on a groin injury which has caused him considerable trouble this season. Instead he spent Friday evening with former Tranmere team-mate Paul Mullin, who is currently on loan at nearby Cambridge United.

The pair met up in Newmarket but disaster struck and they soon found themselves locked inside as multi-story car-park. They were there for two hours before being released - all documented on social media, of course.

I know their pain. Myself and colleague Stuart Watson suffered a similar fate at the Colchester Park & Ride after covering Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell playing for England Under 20s at Col U's stadium in 2018.

We were stranded for two hours with 30% phone battery and a packet of extra strong mints. Worrying times indeed. Just like Norwood and Mullin, the dynamic duo of Warren and Watson were released after two hours.

Only fools get themselves locked in car parks, kids.

Ipswich sign Tommy Smith

Here's one for you. Ipswich Town nearly signed Tommy Smith last week.

No, not the defender who ended up at Sunderland, to the frustration of so many Town fans, but the young left-back of the same name who made his Town bow in the EFL Trophy win at Peterborough last November.

Ipswich had planned to announce the youngsters first professional deal, which is certainly deserved, on the same day Sunderland announced their own move for the older Smith.

The fact they didn't goes down as a win for Town's PR department in my book.