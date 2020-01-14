Poll

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blades to bid £3m for Woolfenden - so should Town sell?

Sheffield United are set to bid £3m for Luke Woolfenden, according to reports. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Premier League Sheffield United are planning a £3 million bid for Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden this month, it has been reported.

Luke Woolfenden has been one of Town's best players this season Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Woolfenden has been one of Town's best players this season Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Blades have repeatedly been linked with centre-back Woolfenden, one of Town's stand-out performers this season, with The Sun claiming today that boss Chris Wilder is planning a £10m raid for both him and Anderlecht's Elias Cobbaut.

The report adds that £7m would be the bid for Cobbaut, with £3m being offered to Paul Lambert for his star young defender.

Woolfenden, 21, only broke into Town's first team this season after spending time on loan at Swindon last campaign.

He's made 25 appearances for the Blues, and signed a new three year deal less than a year ago.

- What do you think? Should Town consider selling Woolfenden if £3m is the bid?