Blake on the mark as Leiston are held by lowly Bedworth

GOAL: Matt Blake equalises for Leiston against Bedworth on Saturday Photo: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Leiston 1 Bedworth 1

Bedworth 'keeper Adam Harrison prevents Harrison Bacon from getting in a shot Photo: PAUL VOLLER

A point was a fair result at Victory Road as both teams had to settle for a draw in windy conditions, writes Craig Cooper.

The point helped lift Leiston up to 10th in the league, above Suffolk rivals Needham Market on goal difference.

Joe Jefford was missing for this game as he had to serve a one game suspension after picking up two yellow cards as he was sent off last Saturday at Stourbridge. Matt Blake could only make due with a place on the bench along with Patrick Brothers who has just returned from injury. Reece Blackmore tested Marcus Garnham early on from outside the box while Kyle Hammond had the home side’s first chance but it was off target. Will Davies, who netted the winner against Biggleswade Town on Tuesday night, had a good run into the box and Harrison Bacon tried to convert but away custodian Adam Harrison was out to smoother. Some pressure from the Blues shortly later led to three corners in succession but Bedworth defended these well and cleared their lines. Harrison Bacon got his shot away on the edge of the box but Harrison in goal saved his shot easily after good play by Seb Dunbar. Richard Platt struck over the crossbar for the Warwickshire club while Rob Eagle forced keeper Harrison to punch away a dangerous free kick before the break.

After half time, Leiston were slow out of the block and were punished in the 53rd minute as a good move down the left saw Iyseden Christie net from close range. Chances were hard to come by for a while for both sides after the opening goal was scored. James Hancocks was booked for back chat for Bedworth as manager Boardley brought his three subs with still a lot of time remaining. With the game starting to get away from Leiston, Noel Aitkens and Seb Dunbar combined well down the left to cross, with the latter excellently crossing for Matt Blake who poked home to level with seven minutes of normal time to go. A free kick afterwards ended with Kyle Hammond shooting wide and Hancocks headed in on Garnham’s goal but the keeper was easily down to his right. Patrick Brothers got in on goal as the game moved into stoppage time, but his shot was blocked.

Leiston travel to Felixstowe & Walton United on Wednesday night to face Ipswich Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals.

Leiston Reserves lost 3-0 at Swaffham Town on Saturday. They are back in action on Tuesday evening at Victory Road to face Haverhill Borough.

Leiston team: Garnham, Hammond, Dunbar, Aitkens, Knights, Bullard, Eagle, Bacon (Blake 63 mins), Docherty (Rutterford 56 mins), Davies, Finch (Brothers 56 mins). Subs not used: - Canham, Cheetham.