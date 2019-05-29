Video

High-flying MX action at Blaxhall as Maxxis British Championships back in Suffolk

Suffolk's Lewis Tombs, carrying the hopes of the local fans at Blaxhall Photo: RICK BLYTH Archant

All roads lead to Blaxhall next weekend as the Suffolk circuit stages round four of the Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championships this Sunday, June 2.

Bury St Edmunds-based Lewis Tombs, carrying local hopes. Currently racing in the MX1 class for the Buildbase Honda team and sits third in the MX1 championship after three rounds Photo: RICK BLYTH Bury St Edmunds-based Lewis Tombs, carrying local hopes. Currently racing in the MX1 class for the Buildbase Honda team and sits third in the MX1 championship after three rounds Photo: RICK BLYTH

It's the fifth year running the Woodbridge DMCC are hosting the event and again hopes are high there will be local successes.

Lewis Tombs, from Bury St Edmunds, is currently in third place in the MX1 standings after the first three rounds and achieved a fine third place overall at the opening round at Fat Cats Doncaster in March.

It has been a tremendous start to the Championships for the Suffolk racer.

Since that opening round bronze, he has continued his good form and with local favourites Jake Nicholls and Elliot Banks-Browne out injured so far this campaign (although Banks-Browne may be back at Blaxhall), Tombs has taken up the mantel of top Suffolk racer as he steps up to MX1 for the first time.

He was previously an MX2 rider and for 2019 took a last minute deal with the Buildbase Honda team to replace Nicholls.

"I've never been in this position before as I've never ridden MX1, but it's a great feeling, a bit of a shock really," said the 28-year-old.

Wheelie fun. Lewis Tombs, right and Shaun Southgate at the Blaxhall press day Photo; RICK BLYTH Wheelie fun. Lewis Tombs, right and Shaun Southgate at the Blaxhall press day Photo; RICK BLYTH

"The bigger MX1 bike seems to suit me. I'm quite a tall lad at 6ft and I'm just having a good time. Obviously it would be wonderful to podium at Blaxhall, but to just have two solid races is the important thing."

And Tombs paid tribute to Nicholls, whose ride with Buildbase he is currently taking.

"Jake has been a huge help to me," Tombs said.

"He helped get me the ride when he was injured and he has helped me a lot with bike set-up and tips. I'm loving it. But it would be good to see him back racing soon."

Certainly all hopes will be on Tombs, a position he has rarely been in. But one he is proving he is capable to living up to.

Meanwhile, Shaun Southgate from Elmswell is the current reigning Eastern Centre Expert Champion. He returns to racing at Blaxhall following a recent broken collarbone.

He is another looking forward to the event and hoping to improve on recent performances.

"There's no place like racing at home in a British Championship with family being able to come," Southgate said.

"I must admit I haven't done as well over the years as I would have liked, so it would be nice to improve on that."

Luke Benstead has won the Eastern Centre Championship multiple times. He hails from Wisbech but very much knows the quickest way around Blaxhall. He races with Tombs and Southgate in MX1.

While Ryan Houghton from Chelmsford has previously been a podium finisher at Blaxhall in the MX1 when he finished third overall at the event 2017

Braintree's Ben Clark is another local racer who is riding in the MX2 and often appears at Blaxhall events,

Elmswell's Shaun Southgate chats to Mike Bacon. Southgate is an MX1 racer and is the current reigning Eastern Centre Expert Champion Photo: RICK BLYTH Elmswell's Shaun Southgate chats to Mike Bacon. Southgate is an MX1 racer and is the current reigning Eastern Centre Expert Champion Photo: RICK BLYTH

The 85cc class is a support class for the event. This is the first time Blaxhall has hosted a Youth 85cc class alongside the Maxxis British Championship.

The class has ages from nine to 15 years old and 14-year-old Freddie Wyard, from Kesgrave, is a starter.

The Maxxis Championship is widely recognized as one of Europe's premier domestic Championships.

The eight round Championship travels the length and breadth of the United Kingdom as Europe's best rider's battle to be crowned the Maxxis ACU British Champion.

Riders from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Holland, Sweden, New Zealand, Iceland and Japan are all involved in the series.

The sandy circuit at Blaxhall near Woodbridge, features a flowing layout which uses its natural changes in elevation to create an exciting race circuit for both riders and spectators

Freddie Wyard, 14, is a Year 9 pupil at Kesgrave High School, near Ipswich and will be in action in the 85cc class Photo: RICK BLYTH Freddie Wyard, 14, is a Year 9 pupil at Kesgrave High School, near Ipswich and will be in action in the 85cc class Photo: RICK BLYTH

The race circuit is 1,650 meters in length, with an average lap time of around 1:55 minutes per lap. Each circuit features over 20 jumps and obstacles during the lap.

It's a huge event and an additional 20,000+ square metres of space has been acquired for paddock and car parking. There is an additional 1,500 spaces for parking.

Practice Starts at 9am on Sunday, June 2, first race 11am. Admission: Adults £20, children 5-15 £5, Family Ticket (2 adults 2 children) £45, Free Car Parking

The Blaxhall circuit, home to the Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship, round four, on Sunday, June 2 Photo: RICK BLYTH The Blaxhall circuit, home to the Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship, round four, on Sunday, June 2 Photo: RICK BLYTH

