Injury blow for table-topping Ipswich Witches
- Credit: Steve Waller
Ipswich Witches have suffered an injury blow with the play-offs just around the corner.
Danyon Hume, crashed while racing in France at the weekend and suffered a broken collarbone. He is waiting to hear if he needs an operation on it or not.
And while Hume hopes to still be back for the play-offs that start in four weeks, there is little doubt the Witches will hope their in-form reserve is back and raring to go.
Hume has made the No.7 spot his own this summer after Anders Rowe began the season in that position. However, when Rowe suffered illness, Hume came into the team away at Wolverhampton back in May - he hasn't been dropped since and has had some impressive scores.
"It's a massive disappointment for Danyon and us, of course," Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins said.
"But after next week, we have a couple of weeks break before the play-offs start. It gives an opportunity to Anders again, which I'm confident he will want to take.
The Witches indeed, have no meeting this week, but travel to Peterborough next Monday, before entertaining the Panthers next Thursday (8th). After that, they have one more meeting of the regular season left, away at Sheffield on the 22nd of this month. The play-offs should begin the week after.
They have guaranteed their position in the end-of-season play-offs.
Hume also rides for Glasgow in the Championship, where they to have reached the play-offs.