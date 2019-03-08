Breaking

BANNED! Ipswich Witches blow as star rider handed suspension. Louis to appeal

Facing a 10-day ban, Edward Kennett Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their crucial Premiership clash with Swindon Robins on Thursday, after the news that reserve Edward Kennett has been banned.

The Hastings-born racer has been handed a 10-day ban, along with two other riders, Craig Cook (12 days) and Claus Vissing (10 days) after a bad-tempered clash at Eastbourne recently.

Part of a Speedway Control Board statement read: "Over the last two weeks, the SCB Co Ordinator has requested witness statements from a number of licenced officials who were in attendance at the Eastbourne v Glasgow fixture on Saturday, August 3, and has reviewed video evidence from the scenes that happened prior to that fixture.

"It has proven that three riders, Craig Cook, Claus Vissing and Edward Kennett all Breached Speedway Regulation 3.2.8 which reads -

"Any act which is violent, threatening or abusive nature to any official, rider or any other person."

Witches promoter Chris Louis has said he will contest the decision which impacts on the Witches, even though Kennett was riding for his Championship club Eastbourne when the incidents were said to have occurred

The Witches are second in the Premiership and Swindon on Thursday will offer another stiff test, led as they are by former world champion Jason Doyle.