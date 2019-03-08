E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Leiston boss takes over at Felixstowe & Walton as the new manager

PUBLISHED: 09:52 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 06 October 2019

New Felixstowe & Walton boss Stuart Boardley.... Photo: STAN BASTON

Former Leiston boss Stuart Boardley is the new manager of Felixstowe & Walton.

Boardley has been appointed, with Andy Crump as his assistant.

Boardley recently left Leiston with the Victory Road side bottom of Southern Central Premier Division, and he has been handed the job at Dellwood Avenue after Ian Watson and Danny Bloomfield left the club this week.

Boardley played a key role on the pitch in the Seasiders' rise out of Step 5 and into their current Isthmian North division a couple of seasons ago, before the former Torquay United midfielder announced his retirement from playing - and took over the hot seat at Leiston from Glen Driver last year.

He helped guide Leiston to a second successive Suffolk Premier Cup win back in May, but a mass exodus of players at Victory Road in the summer made it hard for the club - and Boardley - and he left three weeks ago.

As for Felixstowe, after a good season last time out, it has been a more difficult start for them this campaign and they currently sit fourth bottom in the table, with just two league victories. On Saturday they lost at Hullbridge.

