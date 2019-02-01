Tough month ahead for Leiston but Boardley is happy with his players despite defeat last week

Seb Dunbar of Leiston misses the trip to Biggleswade. Photo: JOHN HEALD Archant

Leiston travel to Biggleswade Town this weekend after losing 2-1 to Hitchin Town last Saturday, writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues are 10th in the table, moving up a place in the week as Banbury United were deducted four points on Tuesday.

This weekend begins the start of a tough month for Leiston as they face four matches in February against sides all in the top eight.

After this weekend’s trip to Bedfordshire, they host Stratford Town at Victory Road next Saturday before travelling to AFC Rushden & Diamonds. They end the month hosting Alvechurch, a side they have yet to play.

Talking of the Hitchin game, Leiston boss Stuart Boardley said: “I thought we played well on Saturday in general and didn’t deserve to lose the game.”

“Hitchin came with a plan to hit us on the counter attack and that’s exactly what they did, although the second goal was a defensive mistake by us.

“We attacked well and got a lot of crosses into the box without getting anyone on the end of them which was frustrating, but overall we were pleased with the players despite the result.”

Leiston will be without Harry Knights again this weekend, who is serving his last game of a three match suspension, while Dominic Docherty is still out injured and Ashley Nicholls is unavailable.

Seb Dunbar will also miss out as he starts the first of a two game suspension as he picked up his 10th booking of the season against Hitchin.

“Biggleswade are coming off a late loss to Needham Market in the week so they will be looking to get back to winning ways,” Boardley added.

“They have some dangerous forward players with the likes of Jonny McNamara out wide who will provide a test to our full backs. It will be another tough game against a physical and disciplined side but one we feel we are capable of winning.

“The play-offs are now looking difficult to reach (Leiston are nine points off the play-offs) but if we put a run together you never know, however, we need to start doing it very soon.”

Meanwhile, Leiston have signed Josh Hitter from Whitton, while teenager Jac Garrard has gone in the opposite direction.

The Reserves are back in action this weekend as they welcome Ipswich Wanderers to Victory Road.

Wanderers are in 10th place, eight points better off than Leiston, while the Blues are now in 13th position.