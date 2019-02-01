-

-

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Tough month ahead for Leiston but Boardley is happy with his players despite defeat last week

01 February, 2019 - 08:56
Seb Dunbar of Leiston misses the trip to Biggleswade. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Seb Dunbar of Leiston misses the trip to Biggleswade. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Leiston travel to Biggleswade Town this weekend after losing 2-1 to Hitchin Town last Saturday, writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues are 10th in the table, moving up a place in the week as Banbury United were deducted four points on Tuesday.

This weekend begins the start of a tough month for Leiston as they face four matches in February against sides all in the top eight.

After this weekend’s trip to Bedfordshire, they host Stratford Town at Victory Road next Saturday before travelling to AFC Rushden & Diamonds. They end the month hosting Alvechurch, a side they have yet to play.

Talking of the Hitchin game, Leiston boss Stuart Boardley said: “I thought we played well on Saturday in general and didn’t deserve to lose the game.”

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley, felt his side played well against Hitchin despite the defeat. Photo: PAUL VOLLERLeiston boss Stuart Boardley, felt his side played well against Hitchin despite the defeat. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

“Hitchin came with a plan to hit us on the counter attack and that’s exactly what they did, although the second goal was a defensive mistake by us.

“We attacked well and got a lot of crosses into the box without getting anyone on the end of them which was frustrating, but overall we were pleased with the players despite the result.”

Leiston will be without Harry Knights again this weekend, who is serving his last game of a three match suspension, while Dominic Docherty is still out injured and Ashley Nicholls is unavailable.

Seb Dunbar will also miss out as he starts the first of a two game suspension as he picked up his 10th booking of the season against Hitchin.

“Biggleswade are coming off a late loss to Needham Market in the week so they will be looking to get back to winning ways,” Boardley added.

“They have some dangerous forward players with the likes of Jonny McNamara out wide who will provide a test to our full backs. It will be another tough game against a physical and disciplined side but one we feel we are capable of winning.

“The play-offs are now looking difficult to reach (Leiston are nine points off the play-offs) but if we put a run together you never know, however, we need to start doing it very soon.”

Meanwhile, Leiston have signed Josh Hitter from Whitton, while teenager Jac Garrard has gone in the opposite direction.

The Reserves are back in action this weekend as they welcome Ipswich Wanderers to Victory Road.

Wanderers are in 10th place, eight points better off than Leiston, while the Blues are now in 13th position.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager charged in connection with sexual assault on girl

Yarmouth Road. Photo: Google

Hero police dog catches suspect after church burglary

Police have congratulated PD Ivy for her sterling efforts Picture: ESSEX POLICE DOG SECTION

Man sentenced to minimum of 22 years in prison for murder of love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Burglars smash village shop door

The window of the Bramford Co-op has been smashed Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Essex fraud victims lose £6.5m in six months

Statistics show 4,500 frauds were recorded in Essex in just six months Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists