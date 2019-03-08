Boardley makes winning start as Felixstowe boss in Trophy clash with Coggeshall

Miles Powell fires home the winning penalty for Felixstowe & Walton in their Velocity Trophy win over Coggeshall. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Archant

Velocity Trophy Group One Felixstowe & Walton United 2 Coggeshall Town 2 (Felixstowe won 5-4 on pens) Taking the lead on 58 seconds in your first game as manager at home was a start made in heaven for Stuart Boardley on Saturday, writes Barry Grossmith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Armani Schaar runs into the box to put Felixstowe and Walton United two up in the 11th minute against Coggeshall. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Armani Schaar runs into the box to put Felixstowe and Walton United two up in the 11th minute against Coggeshall. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

This fixture against Coggeshall Town in The Velocity Trophy was the Seasiders' sixth cup game in 21 days and with a poor run of results behind them, attention now turns to the league programme and the goal of moving up the table to a respectable position.

Felixstowe lined up with Henry Barley on the left in a flat back four and Miles Powell in midfield and it was Powell who found the back of the net on just 58 seconds, grateful for a well-placed cross from Nick Ingram wide left.

Hitting the upright on six minutes and extending the lead on 11 minutes following a pass from Powell, which found Armani Schaar ready to pounce, consolidated an excellent start.

The Seedgrowers did have their chances. Josh Pollard brought out a fine save at close quarters from keeper Danny Crump but midway through the half it could have been 3-0 when Schaar came close.

The Felixstowe & Walton United defence snuff out a Coggeshall attack. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS The Felixstowe & Walton United defence snuff out a Coggeshall attack. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

You may also want to watch:

Shortly before the break, first Joplin, then Wiggins both went down, with the latter needing to be replaced by Ollie Dunlop.

On the stroke of half-time, Ross Wall pulled a goal back for the visitors, finding the Felixstowe defence static on this occasion.

After the break, Coggeshall probably had the better chances but did find themselves caught offside a number of times. The equaliser, from Josh Pollard, came with seven minutes remaining, following a mistake in the Felixstowe midfield, meaning the game went to penalties with the Seasiders coming out on top 5-4.

Stuart Boardley told Seasiders TV after the game: "I think we were a lot more effective than them first half and deservedly went in ahead. Second half they came back into it but we coped with their pressure and had our own chances on the break. You couldn't grumble with a 2-2 result."

So it's back to the league programme now, with an enticing match against second-placed local rivals Bury Town at The Goldstar Ground on Saturday.