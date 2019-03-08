Sunshine and Showers

‘They are a pleasure to work with’. Leiston boss Boardley praises his squad

PUBLISHED: 14:31 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 15 March 2019

Leiston captain Tom Bullard, suspended this weekend. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston captain Tom Bullard, suspended this weekend. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Leiston host St Ives Town tomorrow afternoon, buoyed by victory over Ipswich Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Wednesday evening, writes Craig Cooper.

They are now through to the final in May and will play either Stowmarket Town or Felixstowe & Walton United at Portman Road.

Goals from Tom Bullard and a 92nd-minute winner from teen Harrison Bacon helped them to a 2-1 win against a good and youthful Ipswich Town side at Dellwood Avenue.

Leiston are currently 11th in the league, three places and two points above St Ives Town in the table.

Earlier in the season, the Blues defeated ‘The Saints’ 2-0 away from home with Christy Finch and Cemal Ramadan on target.

“We are disappointed with our performance against Bedworth United last Saturday,” Blues boss Stuart Boardley said.

“If I’m being honest I thought we looked very tired and maybe the injuries are starting to show in what is a very small squad.

“However we dug in and I was pleased we stuck together to grab a point.”

On Wednesday night’s win over Ipswich Town, Boardley commented: “We were far from our best against Ipswich and it was a topsy-turvy game.

“We could have been four up after 15 minutes and I felt at half-time we deserved our lead.

“To be fair Ipswich dominated possession second half and took control of the game.

“But I have to give credit to the lads though because whenever the boys look beat – which we did when Ipswich levelled – they manage to find something from somewhere even when most of them were out on their feet.

“The spirit they continually show is first class and I must be honest, they are a pleasure to work with.”

Injuries continue to hit hard at Victory Road however.

Patrick Brothers, Dominic Docherty and Matt Blake are all out this weekend, while George Keys and Tom Bullard are suspended – Byron Lawrence is unavailable.

William Davies is rated at 50/50 after picking up a knock on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Leiston Reserves are on their travels this weekend as they visit Cornard United in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North.

On Thursday night Leiston U18’s drew 1-1 with Hadleigh United U18’s, with George Fricker on target for Leiston.

