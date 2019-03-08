E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boardley steps down as Leiston boss

PUBLISHED: 18:37 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 16 September 2019

Stuart Boardley, has left Leiston. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Stuart Boardley has resigned as first-team boss of Leiston.

The Southern League Central Premier side are bottom of the table, with just one point from their opening seven league games. They were knocked out of the FA Cup at lower-league Ware two weeks ago.

It's been a difficult job for Boardley, who took over from former boss Glenn Driver when he left the club.

After retaining the Suffolk Premier Cup last season, there followed an exodous of players that has left the Victory Road club with the big job of re-building.

Reserve team boss Ian Cornforth has been handed the first-team position on a permanent basis.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I have decided to leave my position as manager as Leiston Football Club," Boardley said.

"I informed the Chairman Andy Crisp of my decision following the club's defeat to Ware in the FA Cup last weekend but was asked to reconsider and give my decision some further thought whilst continuing to manage the team through this difficult period. I agreed to remain in charge for a short period whist the club considered their options further and put plans in place but confirmed my decision would not change."

"Football has consumed me these last 12 months and has been particularly difficult since I lost David (Head), my Assistant back in May.

"Recruitment during the summer did not bare the fruits we had hoped for, and ultimately the club have suffered from only retaining two of the starting 11 that won last season's Suffolk Premier Cup Final, a feat that I am extremely proud of.

"I am not 'jumping ship' but instead stepping aside for the good of the club as I feel that a change is right for the club and may create a spark that could turn around current fortunes."

Meanwhile, Cornforth said: "I would like to say on record that it is with sadness that Stuart has made the decision to stand down from his role at the club.

"I know firsthand how much hard work Stuart has done behind the scenes which most people don't see.

"I am very honoured to have been offered this unbelievable opportunity at such a great club."

Leiston entertain Biggleswade at Victory Road tomorrow night in a league clash, looking for their first win of the season.

