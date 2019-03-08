Opinion

Danny King: 'It's all boiling up. We only have ourselves to blame'

Ipswich Witches skipper DANNY KING knows this week's clash with Swindon at Foxhall is a huge one

Well, it doesn't get much bigger than Thursday night's clash with Swindon does it?

Our defeat to Poole last week leaves us with it all to do if we are to cement our play-off place.

And bearing in mind we have been in the play-offs practically all season, it's not great we find ourselves scrapping at the death for one of the top four places.

But we only have ourselves to blame.

Then again it's up to us to sort it out and I'm confident we can.

While Swindon are the form team there is no reason we can't put in a performance and beat them.

With Niels-Kristian Iversen now settled in having had a meeting at Foxhall, and Cameron Heeps hopefully back after injury, we look a strong set-up.

We just need to make better starts. Because if we do our opponents won't catch us.

A lot of people have asked me why we are not gating and I just don't know why.

It can't be anything to do with set-ups because it's our home track and we've had a run of fixtures on it, so no excuses.

Niels and James Sarjeant did well last week against Poole but as a team we just couldn't get heat advantages. Plenty of 3-3s, very few heat advantages for us.

But that's behind us now.

As I have said, I think a win over Swindon could be enough. We are more than capable of going to Poole and nicking a point, maybe more.

It's certainly all boiling up.

I came second in the Championshipship Riders Individual on Sunday at Sheffield.

I can't say I was over the moon with coming second!

In fact I was very disappointed.

Well done to winner Erik Riss of course, but on my own track it was a title I wanted to win.

I didn't start off too well, but was getting going as the meeting went on.

Of course I didn't get the points on the board early on, so I was a bit stuffed when it came to choice of gate positions in both the semi-final and final.

I was off gate four in the final and although I got away from Ryan Douglas and Sam Masters, I couldn't catch Erik.

I've been second before in this Championship, not that I have ridden in many mind you.

At Eastbourne on Saturday night, riding for Sheffield, we came second as well!

A last-heat win for the Eagles gave them the points but we did at least pick up a losing bonus point.

But it's looking tight for Sheffield to reach the play-offs and we are going to have to get an away win somewhere I think if we are to make the top four.

In heat 13 at Eastbourne I hit the deck.

Kyle Howarth got into a bit of bother and I had to get off the bike.

Sadly he suffered a shoulder injury, but I was none the worse for it all.

My boys Casey and Logan were at Foxhall last week. They love watching the speedway.

It's just a shame we couldn't put on a winning performance.

But, as I said earlier, it's all still in our own hands.

The Swindon meeting is probably our biggest of the season with so much on the line.

Let's make sure we can get over the line.

Your support will be crucial.

So please come down and support us and as team boss Ritchie always says in his programme notes every week... 'Make lots of noise'.

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON