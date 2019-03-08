‘It depends on whether the players see sense’ - Bolton owner Anderson on chances of Town clash going ahead

Bolton Wanderers received a stay of execution at the High Court - but it's unclear if their game against Ipswich Town on Saturday will go ahead. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

Bolton Wanderers owner and chairman Ken Anderson says the club is doing everything it can to ensure Saturday’s match with Ipswich Town goes ahead – but that it depends on if his striking players ‘see sense’ and return to training tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town are meant to be travelling to Bolton for a game on Saturday - along with more than 1,000 fans. Picture: PA SPORT Ipswich Town are meant to be travelling to Bolton for a game on Saturday - along with more than 1,000 fans. Picture: PA SPORT

The Lancashire club face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill of £1.2m, which was due to be heard in the High Court this morning – with the club facing possible liquidation – but the case was adjourned until May 8.

So while the club lived to fight another day, it’s still not clear what will happen in the immeadiate future, with Ipswich Town scheduled to visit the University of Bolton Stadium this Saturday for a battle of the Championship’s bottom two sides.

MORE: Town in line for £800k boost if Clarke leaves Pompey

Wanderers’ players have been on strike and refusing to train after not being paid on time, along with staff at the club. And, with reports that matchday staff were also set to strike, the club were issued with a prohibition notice on Tuesday preventing fans from entering the ground for their next two home games, against Town and Middlesbrough.

We understand that playing those games behind closed doors is not an option, so it’s still unclear if the Blues will have a match to play at all this weekend. More than 1,000 tickets for the clash have been purchased by Town fans.

MORE: ‘I’m trying to stay positive’ - Sears on battle back from ACL injury

But the controversial Anderson took to his own club website to offer an update this afternoon, the day after using it to criticise Wanderers’ players for going on strike.

Bolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Ipswich Town are due to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORT Bolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Ipswich Town are due to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORT

He said: “Everyone at the club is doing everything possible to try to ensure that this weekend’s match against Ipswich Town and next Tuesday’s against Middlesbrough go ahead as normal, but this may now depend on whether the players see sense and stay loyal to the supporters and season ticket holders and return to full training tomorrow.”

MORE: ‘We don’t want the season to end’ - Toto

It’s also being reported that Bolton Council’s Safety Advisory Group will hold an emergency meeting at 5pm today to discuss the prohibition notice.

After news of the prohibition notice emerged yesterday, an EFL spokesman said: “Whilst disappointed, the EFL understands the rationale for the position taken by the Safety Advisory Group at this time.

“However, we still hope the fixtures will take place as planned. We will work with the club and offer them any practical assistance that is available to us in an attempt to find a successful and timely resolution to the issue.”