Ipswich Town game at Bolton tomorrow again in doubt after ‘critical failure of IT system’

Ipswich Town are set to be backed by 1,300 fans at Bolton on Saturday - but the game is in doubt again due to a 'critical failure' of the IT system. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town’s game at Bolton Wanderers tomorrow is again in serious doubt after the Lancashire club announced ‘critical failure of the stadium’s IT system’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The clash between the Championship’s bottom two teams was in danger of being postponed early in the week after the host club was not issued a safety certificate for the match due to matchday staff threatening to strike over late pay.

That dispute was eventually resolved yesterday, but now the Trotters have released a statement with less than 24 hours to kick-off.

It reads: “Due to a critical failure of the stadium’s IT system, Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Ipswich Town at the University of Bolton Stadium is in doubt.

“Engineers will be working through the night to resolve this issue and the club will provide an update at the earliest available opportunity.”

Town’s team coach departed for Lancashire at 1pm, while the Blues have sold more than 1,300 away tickets for the match at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ipswich Town have released a statement saying a definitive decision will be made regarding the game before 7.30am tomorrow morning.