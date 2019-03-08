Ipswich Town game at Bolton tomorrow again in doubt after ‘critical failure of IT system’
PUBLISHED: 16:49 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 05 April 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Ipswich Town’s game at Bolton Wanderers tomorrow is again in serious doubt after the Lancashire club announced ‘critical failure of the stadium’s IT system’.
The clash between the Championship’s bottom two teams was in danger of being postponed early in the week after the host club was not issued a safety certificate for the match due to matchday staff threatening to strike over late pay.
That dispute was eventually resolved yesterday, but now the Trotters have released a statement with less than 24 hours to kick-off.
It reads: “Due to a critical failure of the stadium’s IT system, Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Ipswich Town at the University of Bolton Stadium is in doubt.
“Engineers will be working through the night to resolve this issue and the club will provide an update at the earliest available opportunity.”
Town’s team coach departed for Lancashire at 1pm, while the Blues have sold more than 1,300 away tickets for the match at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Ipswich Town have released a statement saying a definitive decision will be made regarding the game before 7.30am tomorrow morning.