Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town match WILL go ahead

PUBLISHED: 19:32 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:32 03 April 2019

Bolton Wanderers received a stay of execution at the High Court - but it's unclear if their game against Ipswich Town on Saturday will go ahead. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire

Ipswich Town’s Championship clash at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday WILL go ahead, it’s being reported tonight.

The fixture, between the league’s basement-dwellers, was in doubt due to Wanderers failing to get a safety certificate for the clash amid numerous issues around the troubled Lancashire outfit.

But, following an emergency meeting of the Bolton Council Safety Advisory Group (SAG) this evening, BBC Radio Manchester are reporting that the game will go ahead as long as adequate staffing numbers are met. A further update is expected tomorrow morning.

As yet, there has been no confirmation from Wanderers, but a tweet from the official Ipswich Town account tonight said “As things stand, Town’s trip to Bolton on Saturday is ON.

“A further update and confirmation is expected tomorrow.”

It comes against a backdrop of issues for the the Lancashire club. They face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill of £1.2m, which was due to be heard in the High Court this morning – with the club facing possible liquidation – but the case was adjourned until May 8.

Ipswich Town are meant to be travelling to Bolton for a game on Saturday - along with more than 1,000 fans. Picture: PA SPORTIpswich Town are meant to be travelling to Bolton for a game on Saturday - along with more than 1,000 fans. Picture: PA SPORT

Wanderers’ players have been on strike and refusing to train after not being paid on time, along with staff at the club. And, with reports that matchday staff were also set to strike, the club were issued with a prohibition notice by the SAG on Tuesday preventing fans from entering the ground for their next two home games, against Town and Middlesbrough.

That threw doubt on whether Saturday’s match would be able to go ahead as planned - a blow for more than 1,000 Town fans who had bought tickets for the game.

Earlier this afternoon controversial Wanderers owner and chairman Ken Anderson took to his own club website to offer an update, the day after using it to criticise Wanderers’ players for going on strike - and he again put the blame firmly at their door.

Bolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Ipswich Town are due to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORTBolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Ipswich Town are due to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORT

He said: “Everyone at the club is doing everything possible to try to ensure that this weekend’s match against Ipswich Town and next Tuesday’s against Middlesbrough go ahead as normal, but this may now depend on whether the players see sense and stay loyal to the supporters and season ticket holders and return to full training tomorrow.”

After news of the prohibition notice emerged yesterday, an EFL spokesman said: “Whilst disappointed, the EFL understands the rationale for the position taken by the Safety Advisory Group at this time.

“However, we still hope the fixtures will take place as planned. We will work with the club and offer them any practical assistance that is available to us in an attempt to find a successful and timely resolution to the issue.”

