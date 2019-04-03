Snow

Bolton v Ipswich match still in doubt after High Court hearing

03 April, 2019 - 12:07
Ipswich Town are set to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich Town are set to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire/PA Images

Bolton Wanderers Football Club lived to fight another day at the High Court this morning – but it’s still not clear if this Saturday’s match with Ipswich Town will go ahead.

Bolton face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill of £1.2m, which was due to be heard in the High Court this morning – with the club facing possible liquidation – but the case was adjourned until May 8.

So while the club continues to fight, it’s still no clearer what will happen in the immeadiate future with Town’s planned trip to the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend.

MORE: Town’s clash at Bolton in serious doubt

Wanderers’ players have been on strike and refusing to train after not being paid on time, along with staff at the club. And, with reports that matchday staff were also set to strike, the club were issued with a prohibition notice yesterday preventing fans from entering the ground for their next two home games, against Town and Middlesbrough.

Controversial chairman Ken Anderson, who used the club’s website to criticise his own players yesterday, has claimed that all wages will be paid today, with a takeover imminent – but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

MORE: I don’t know what the players think striking will achieve’ - Bolton chairman Ken Anderson hits out

We also understand that playing Saturday’s game behind closed doors is not an option which has been discussed with the Blues.

Ipswich have sold around 1,000 tickets for the scheduled clash between the Championship’s bottom two clubs – all tickets having been priced at just £5.

- We’ll update this story with more information when we have it.

