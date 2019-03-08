‘I had almost forgotten what it was like coming away with this feeling’ - Town fans react to Bolton win

Ipswich react with joy at the final whistle as Ipswich gain a rare away win at Bolton Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s victory over Bolton Wanderers.

The Blues won 2-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium, thanks to a Collin Quaner brace.

The striker headed home the first before firing the second in off the post after the break.

Josh Emmanuel was unlucky to concede a late own goal goal but it mattered little as Ipswich left with three points for just the fourth time this season.

Town fans have been reacting to this victory on social media. You can read a selection of their responses above.

