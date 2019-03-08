Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘I had almost forgotten what it was like coming away with this feeling’ - Town fans react to Bolton win

PUBLISHED: 18:26 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 06 April 2019

Ipswich react with joy at the final whistle as Ipswich gain a rare away win at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Ipswich react with joy at the final whistle as Ipswich gain a rare away win at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s victory over Bolton Wanderers.

The Blues won 2-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium, thanks to a Collin Quaner brace.

The striker headed home the first before firing the second in off the post after the break.

Josh Emmanuel was unlucky to concede a late own goal goal but it mattered little as Ipswich left with three points for just the fourth time this season.

Town fans have been reacting to this victory on social media. You can read a selection of their responses above.

Collin Quaner celebrates scoring his second goal at Bolton during the first half. Picture Pagepix Collin Quaner celebrates scoring his second goal at Bolton during the first half. Picture Pagepix

For all the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more

MATCH REPORT: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Ipswich Town

Follow us on TWITTER

Collin Quaner scores his second goal at Bolton during the first half. Picture Pagepix Collin Quaner scores his second goal at Bolton during the first half. Picture Pagepix

Like us on FACEBOOK

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

“This hasn’t been a good week for the Army”

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Player ratings: Chambers’ recovery, Quaner’s best day in a Town shirt and another good Judge display

Collin Quaner celebrates at Bolton Picture Pagepix

‘I had almost forgotten what it was like coming away with this feeling’ - Town fans react to Bolton win

Ipswich react with joy at the final whistle as Ipswich gain a rare away win at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Stowmarket Train Station to receive £3m boost from SnOasis project

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Lambert dedicates victory at Bolton to travelling fans and calls late doubt over game ‘a disgrace’

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert applauds the fans as his team gain a rare away win at Bolton Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists