Bolton postpone midweek Doncaster game due to player welfare issues with Ipswich Town due to visit this weekend

Bolton Wanderers have postponed their midweek game with Doncaster. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Bolton Wanderers' planned Tuesday night game with Doncaster Rovers has been postponed, with Ipswich Town due to be the Trotters' next opponents on Saturday.

Collin Quaner shows his appreciation for the travelling fans at Bolton Picture Pagepix Collin Quaner shows his appreciation for the travelling fans at Bolton Picture Pagepix

After discussions with the EFL, Wanderers have taken the decision to call off the game due to player welfare issues, with Phil Parkinson fielding teams made up largely of youth players during their opening four games of the season.

Only three senior outfield players were available for Saturday's 5-0 loss at Tranmere due to the club's ongoing financial issues, as they wait for a protracted takeover to be completed, with the Doncaster match set to be their fifth match in just 18 days.

Paul Lambert's side are due to visit the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend and, at this stage, there is no suggestion that game is under threat of postponement.

Town fans with their inflatables before kick-off at Bolton Picture Pagepix Town fans with their inflatables before kick-off at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Ipswich's visit to Bolton last season was under threat on two occasions last season, firstly due to a players' strike relating to unpaid wages and then due to a 'critical IT issue'. The game did ultimately go ahead, with Ipswich winning 2-1 thanks to Collin Quaner's brace.

'It is with real regret and a deepening sense of frustration that we have been forced to postpone tomorrow's fixture against Doncaster Rovers, a Bolton statement reads.

'Whilst the threat of further EFL sanctions is obvious, nothing can be allowed to impact on the welfare of such a young group of players. With so many senior players injured or unavailable, the squad has performed heroically and deserves so much credit.

'But after consultation with the club's medical staff, it is obvious that to call on them for another match without an adequate break would be detrimental to both their welfare and development which cannot be allowed.

'We were able to bring in reinforcements before the match against Coventry because the deal was so close to completion.

'Now, following recent events, the legal position of various parties has altered which means a delay in completion. In this situation, it is very difficult to attract available players to the club.

'I will be discussing the implications with the EFL but in the meantime, I would call on all parties involved with the acquisition of the club and hotel to end this intolerable delay and secure once and for all the future of Bolton Wanderers.'