Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town classic games: Chopra’s late winner and a Stewart play-off brace
PUBLISHED: 12:32 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 06 April 2019
We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Bolton over the years, including a late Michael Chopra winner back in 2012 and a play-off brace for Marcus Stewart in 2000.
Last time: Joe Garner scored an 82nd minute equaliser as Town drew 1-1 with Bolton at the Macron Stadium in January 2018.
Late winner: The Blues came from behind to win 2-1 at Bolton, thanks to Michael Chopra scoring an 90th minute winner in December 2012.
Unbeaten run extended: Matt Holland extend Town’s unbeaten run to 13 games in Division One as he scored a late goal in the Blues 1-1 draw at Wanderers in January 2000.
Stewart brace: Town came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 at Bolton, thanks to Marcus Stewart scoring two brilliant goals in the dramatic play-off first leg in May 2000. Of course, the Blues went on to win the second leg 5-3 at Portman Road.
Five-goal thriller: The Blues won 3-2 at Wanderers in April 1979 as Alan Brazil scored a brace and John Wark scoring the other as Town made it seven games unbeaten in the league.