Five-day forecast

Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town classic games: Chopra’s late winner and a Stewart play-off brace

PUBLISHED: 12:32 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 06 April 2019

Michael Chopra is mobbed celebrating his late winning goal at Bolton in 2012. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Michael Chopra is mobbed celebrating his late winning goal at Bolton in 2012. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Bolton over the years, including a late Michael Chopra winner back in 2012 and a play-off brace for Marcus Stewart in 2000.

Joe Garner celebrates his equaliser at Bolton. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDJoe Garner celebrates his equaliser at Bolton. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Last time: Joe Garner scored an 82nd minute equaliser as Town drew 1-1 with Bolton at the Macron Stadium in January 2018.

Michael Chopra celebrates his late winning goal at Bolton in 2012. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDMichael Chopra celebrates his late winning goal at Bolton in 2012. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Late winner: The Blues came from behind to win 2-1 at Bolton, thanks to Michael Chopra scoring an 90th minute winner in December 2012.

Unbeaten run extended: Matt Holland extend Town’s unbeaten run to 13 games in Division One as he scored a late goal in the Blues 1-1 draw at Wanderers in January 2000.

Marcus Stewart scored twice as Town came from behind to draw 2-2 with Bolton in the first leg of the play-offs in May 2000Marcus Stewart scored twice as Town came from behind to draw 2-2 with Bolton in the first leg of the play-offs in May 2000

Stewart brace: Town came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 at Bolton, thanks to Marcus Stewart scoring two brilliant goals in the dramatic play-off first leg in May 2000. Of course, the Blues went on to win the second leg 5-3 at Portman Road.

Five-goal thriller: The Blues won 3-2 at Wanderers in April 1979 as Alan Brazil scored a brace and John Wark scoring the other as Town made it seven games unbeaten in the league.

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after 'freak' hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left 'embarrassed' by cafe's comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

A12 closed following collision

A section of the A12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stowmarket Train Station to receive £3m boost from SnOasis project

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Matchday Live: The battle of the basement goes ahead after a week of doubts... so can the Blues get the win?

Ipswich Town are due to take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon

Thief who stole from ITFC star among those jailed this week

A look at some of the people jailed this week Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Teenager sustains bruised eye in Ipswich park fight

The fight took place at the park in Congreve Road, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT
