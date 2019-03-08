Breaking

Game on! - Town’s visit to Bolton goes ahead after Wanderers resolve IT issues

Ipswich Town's clash at Bolton today will go ahead. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

Ipswich Town’s visit to Bolton Wanderers will go ahead as planned today after the Trotters resolved a ‘critical failure of IT systems’ which had threatened the game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town's visit to Bolton will go ahead as planned today after IT issues were resolved. Picture: PA Ipswich Town's visit to Bolton will go ahead as planned today after IT issues were resolved. Picture: PA

Bolton issued a statement just before 5pm last night revealing the game was in doubt due to the issues and that they would be working through the night in an attempt to resolve them.

Wanderers issued a further statement at 1.30am to say the issues had been fixed.

The statement reads: “Bolton Wanderers can confirm that Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Ipswich Town will go ahead.

MORE: How the support of the fans, the pursuit of happiness and a chat with McCarthy convinced Judge to sign new Ipswich deal

“The problems affecting the club’s IT systems have now been rectified and the match will take place as planned.”

The Ipswich team left Suffolk at around 1pm yesterday with the club taking a travelling support of 1,300 to the University of Bolton Stadium.

The clash between the Championship’s bottom two teams was in danger of being postponed early in the week after the host club was not issued a safety certificate for the match due to matchday staff threatening to strike over late pay.

That dispute was eventually resolved on Thursday.