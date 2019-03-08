Sunshine and Showers

Matchday Live: The battle of the basement goes ahead after a week of doubts... so can the Blues get the win?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 April 2019

Ipswich Town are due to take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon

Ipswich Town are due to take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Bolton Wanderers in the Championship this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The clash between the Championship’s bottom two clubs was in danger of being postponed early in the week after the club was not issued a safety certificate for the match due to matchday staff threatening to strike over late pay.

That dispute was eventually resolved on Thursday, before the Trotters issued a statement yesterday to say ‘a critical failure of the stadium’s IT system’ had plunged the game into doubt again.

However, those issues were resolved during the night and the game will go ahead as planned.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said: “We’ll do everything we can not to finish bottom.

“We’ll just go for it, it’s the only way I know. The support don’t want to go all that way just to watch us play 4-4-2 and sit behind the ball or 4-5-1 or only play on the counter-attack.

“That’s alright if we’re playing Man City because you’re doing all you can to keep it down to 10, but I don’t want to go there and sit and wait.

“We’re playing well and we’re young, we’ve got energy and we’ll just go and do what we’ve always been doing.”

Follow the game with us here.

