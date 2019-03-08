Opinion

Player ratings: Chambers’ recovery, Quaner’s best day in a Town shirt and another good Judge display

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 victory at Bolton this afternoon.

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

In truth he had very little to do in terms of shots on goal but did do well to hold an Oztumer drive in the second half. Dealt with high balls well throughout, before being caught under the ball when it was crossed into the box for Bolton’s late consolation. Took what looked like a nasty blow to the head in the first half but was soon back on his feet. 6

Josh Emmanuel

A good afternoon’s work from the youngster. Defended well and did his best work going forward, where he was regularly on the overlap to support Judge and Edwards. Was very unfortunate with the late own goal. His performance didn’t deserve that. 7

Luke Chambers

Was given a tough ride during the opening 20 minutes as he battled against physical frontman Magennis, particularly in the air. But he found his feet and delivered a great cross, bringing back memories of his time as a right-back, for Quaner to head home. Did well to block former team-mate Connolly’s shot. Made three big headed clearances in the space of 30 seconds during the second period as well as another big block. One big fist pump at the end. 8

James Collins

Back in the side and did well to get through the 90 minutes having had little football of late. A few loose touches and looked a little rusty at times but, at others, showed just why he has been such a good performer at higher levels than this. Couldn’t keep the ball off the line late on. 7

Myles Kenlock

The left-back is growing in confidence by the week. He takes the ball in tight areas and can play his way out from the back. He got forward well as well, burning past his man on a couple of occasions. He’s really putting his hand up to be the first-choice left back next season. 8

Cole Skuse

As much of the midfielder’s good work today came off the ball as it did on it. He has a knack of using his body to win the ball in tight areas, out-whiting opponents, while he also had a couple of key interceptions. Some good passes to switch play, too. 7

Teddy Bishop

Back in the side after missing last weekend’s defeat by Hull with an ankle problem. Showed flashed of what he’s all about with a handful of driving runs but also had some quiet spells. ‘He’s one of our own’ the Ipswich fans chanted as he left the field. There will be better days to come for him. 6

Andre Dozzell

Deserved this start after impressing off the bench in Saturday’s loss to Hull and picked up where he left off. Played some really neat passes to create openings for team-mates, both short and long. Was calm on the ball throughout before being replaced after fading slightly in a second half. 7

Gwion Edwards

Started the game well, looking a threat on either flank as he swapped with Judge. Faded a little as the game went on, before being replaced by Jackson, while his delivery could have been better. 6

Alan Judge

Received a big cheer prior to kick-off as the Ipswich fans greeted him for the first time since signing his new deal on Friday. He showed flashes of just why securing his future is so important but perhaps didn’t have the influence he has had in prior games. Figures to be a big-time player for the Blues next season. 7

Collin Quaner

Took his two goals superbly well. Used his body well to reach the first with his head, before taking a nice touch, moving the ball away from his body and firing the second in off the post. Pressured the Bolton defence with his running but had little joy in his aerial battle with Beevers and Wheather. 8

Flynn Downes (for Bishop, 62)

On for Bishop in the middle of midfield and did a good job. Took the ball, moved it on simply and kept things ticking. 6

Trevoh Chalobah (for Dozzell 75)

Another move to sure things up in midfield, with the Chelsea loanee getting plenty of time on the ball and a few opportunities to drive to goal. 5

Kayden Jackson (for Edwards 82)

Went out on the left wing after coming on and put in a decent ball late on. 5