Town’s visit to Bolton to go ahead as planned after Wanderers pay staff and prohibition notice lifted

PUBLISHED: 10:23 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 04 April 2019

Ipswich Town will be backed by 1,300 fans at Bolton this weekend. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town will be backed by 1,300 fans at Bolton this weekend. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town’s visit to Bolton Wanderers will go ahead as planned this weekend, it has been confirmed.

Bolton Wanderers received a stay of execution at the High Court. Picture: PA SPORTBolton Wanderers received a stay of execution at the High Court. Picture: PA SPORT

The game had been in serious doubt after a prohibition notice was placed on the club after Wanderers failed to get a safety certificate for the clash, meaning supporters were unable to enter the University of Bolton Stadium.

That was because Bolton could not make assurances the game would be adequately staffed, due to the fact staff members had threatened to strike due to unpaid wages at the troubled club.

Those wages have now been paid, it is being reported, and, following a meeting of the Bolton Council Safety Advisory Group (SAG), the prohibition notice has been lifted and a safety certificate granted.

The Blues have sold more than 1,300 tickets for the game.

The concern for the fixture comes against a backdrop of issues for the Lancashire club. They face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill of £1.2m, which was due to be heard in the High Court yesterday – with the club facing possible liquidation – but the case was adjourned until May 8.

Wanderers’ players have been on a 48-hour strike and have refused to train this week after not being paid on time, a decision reportedly taken as a show of solidarity to staff at the lower end of the wage scale.

Bolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Ipswich Town are due to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORTBolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Ipswich Town are due to play at Bolton on Saturday. Picture: PA SPORT

Controversial Wanderers owner and chairman Ken Anderson, who is attempting to sell the club and is working on a deal with a potential buyer, has used the club website to place the blame for the situation at the door of his players.

“Everyone at the club is doing everything possible to try to ensure that this weekend’s match against Ipswich Town and next Tuesday’s against Middlesbrough go ahead as normal, but this may now depend on whether the players see sense and stay loyal to the supporters and season ticket holders and return to full training tomorrow.”

