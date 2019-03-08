Video

The Boot Room: Ending the FA Cup nightmare, line-ups and score predictions - watch our preview of Ipswich v Lincoln in the FA Cup

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's FA Cup clash with Lincoln City. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren look ahead to Ipswich Town's clash with Lincoln City in the FA Cup.

It's been a miserable decade for the Blues when it comes to the FA Cup, with the club falling at the first hurdle every year since 2010. That winless run stretches back 13 games and includes exits at the hands of four clubs from the lower leagues.

One of those was Lincoln, with the then National League side victorious in a replay in 2017.

The Blues will have a chance to avenge that loss this weekend, as they begin their campaign in round one for the first time since 1956.

Here you can watch our reporters, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson, look ahead to the game.