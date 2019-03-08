Penalty shoot-out win for Swifts at Jammers

Joe Claridge, who scored for Heybridge Swifts in their Bostik North play-off final penalty-shoot out win at Maldon & Tiptree this afternoon. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Heybridge Swifts beat hosts Maldon & Tiptree in the Bostik League North play-off final, 2-0 in a penalty shoot-out, after a 2-2 draw at Park Drive this afternoon, but they still don’t know whether they will earn promotion to the Premier Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicholas Brown put the Swifts 1-0 up in the 48th minute with a long-range shot, and Evans Kouassi doubled the lead on 82 minutes in front of a gate of 945.

However, the Jammers scored two late goals, Eddie-Louis Dsane (90) netting and Kojo Awotwi scrambling home a corner in injury-time to force extra-time.

Swifts keeper Chris Haig saved three penalties in the shoot-out, while Joe Claridge and Harrison Chatting netted their spot kicks to win it for the visitors.

You may also want to watch:

To clinch promotion, however, the Swifts must hope that Cinderford win at Yate Town in tomorrow's Southern League Division One South play-off final.

Meanwhile, Chelmsford City suffered a last gasp 3-2 defeat at Welling in the National League South play-off semi-finals.

Welling went 2-0 up through Bradley Golberg, who poked from a 27th minute free-kick, and then Thierry Audel (34) via a post.

Tom Wraight headed home a free-kick in the 44th minute to halve the deficit, and Jonny Giles then beat keeper Dan Wilks from distance in the 83rd minute.

However, the Wings grabbed a winner in the sixth minute of injury-time, via Brendan Kiernan's penalty.