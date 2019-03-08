Penalty shoot-out win for Swifts at Jammers
PUBLISHED: 18:47 05 May 2019
Heybridge Swifts beat hosts Maldon & Tiptree in the Bostik League North play-off final, 2-0 in a penalty shoot-out, after a 2-2 draw at Park Drive this afternoon, but they still don’t know whether they will earn promotion to the Premier Division.
Nicholas Brown put the Swifts 1-0 up in the 48th minute with a long-range shot, and Evans Kouassi doubled the lead on 82 minutes in front of a gate of 945.
However, the Jammers scored two late goals, Eddie-Louis Dsane (90) netting and Kojo Awotwi scrambling home a corner in injury-time to force extra-time.
Swifts keeper Chris Haig saved three penalties in the shoot-out, while Joe Claridge and Harrison Chatting netted their spot kicks to win it for the visitors.
To clinch promotion, however, the Swifts must hope that Cinderford win at Yate Town in tomorrow's Southern League Division One South play-off final.
Meanwhile, Chelmsford City suffered a last gasp 3-2 defeat at Welling in the National League South play-off semi-finals.
Welling went 2-0 up through Bradley Golberg, who poked from a 27th minute free-kick, and then Thierry Audel (34) via a post.
Tom Wraight headed home a free-kick in the 44th minute to halve the deficit, and Jonny Giles then beat keeper Dan Wilks from distance in the 83rd minute.
However, the Wings grabbed a winner in the sixth minute of injury-time, via Brendan Kiernan's penalty.