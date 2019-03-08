Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Penalty shoot-out win for Swifts at Jammers

PUBLISHED: 18:47 05 May 2019

Joe Claridge, who scored for Heybridge Swifts in their Bostik North play-off final penalty-shoot out win at Maldon & Tiptree this afternoon. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Joe Claridge, who scored for Heybridge Swifts in their Bostik North play-off final penalty-shoot out win at Maldon & Tiptree this afternoon. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Heybridge Swifts beat hosts Maldon & Tiptree in the Bostik League North play-off final, 2-0 in a penalty shoot-out, after a 2-2 draw at Park Drive this afternoon, but they still don’t know whether they will earn promotion to the Premier Division.

Nicholas Brown put the Swifts 1-0 up in the 48th minute with a long-range shot, and Evans Kouassi doubled the lead on 82 minutes in front of a gate of 945.

However, the Jammers scored two late goals, Eddie-Louis Dsane (90) netting and Kojo Awotwi scrambling home a corner in injury-time to force extra-time.

Swifts keeper Chris Haig saved three penalties in the shoot-out, while Joe Claridge and Harrison Chatting netted their spot kicks to win it for the visitors.

You may also want to watch:

To clinch promotion, however, the Swifts must hope that Cinderford win at Yate Town in tomorrow's Southern League Division One South play-off final.

Meanwhile, Chelmsford City suffered a last gasp 3-2 defeat at Welling in the National League South play-off semi-finals.

Welling went 2-0 up through Bradley Golberg, who poked from a 27th minute free-kick, and then Thierry Audel (34) via a post.

Tom Wraight headed home a free-kick in the 44th minute to halve the deficit, and Jonny Giles then beat keeper Dan Wilks from distance in the 83rd minute.

However, the Wings grabbed a winner in the sixth minute of injury-time, via Brendan Kiernan's penalty.

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: Shock as Tories lose leader and Green party makes huge gains

Action from the Babergh and Mid Suffolk election count, Suffolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: Shock as Tories lose leader and Green party makes huge gains

Action from the Babergh and Mid Suffolk election count, Suffolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family settle legal action against mental health trust over death of “kind-hearted” Matty

Matthew Arkle with his mother Sheila. Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

North Stander: Let’s just enjoy the moment. Great game, awful season... I’ll be back in August!

Collin Quaner is hugged by Callum Elder and Cole Skuse after scoring late in the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freak gust of wind causes damage as roof ‘blown off’ Ipswich Wanderers FC stand

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

Meet ‘Team Titswich’ - the ladies in pink bra t-shirts taking the fight to cancer

Team Titswich are taking part in the London MoonWalk to raise money for breast cancer. Pictured are Wendy Hodgson, Onitha Jarrold and Lucy Horsfield. Pictures: TEAM TITSWICH

How Kesgrave man Tony helped thousands around the world but didn’t want to bask in glory

Tony is missed by his partner, family and friends, but they know his lasting legacy is the part he played in creating a communications system that lives on and helps thousands of people around the globe Picture: Christopher Fay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists