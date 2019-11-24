E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ex-Town star Bowditch impresses on debut as Stowmarket keep rolling

PUBLISHED: 14:32 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 24 November 2019

Stowmarket Town celebrate during their 2-1 win over Mildenhall. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Stowmarket Town celebrate during their 2-1 win over Mildenhall. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Archant

Thurlow Premier

Stowmarket Town 2

Mildenhall Town 1

Stowmarket's relentless pursuit of the league title showed no sign of abating in this win over Mildenhall Town at Greens Meadows, in front of an impressive 347 spectators.

The win maintains the 15 point margin over second-placed Wroxham, but the visitors gave a good account of themselves, showing plenty of resilience and good organisation and threatened to snatch a point with a late rally.

Mid-week signing Dean Bowditch, the 33 year old ex-Ipswich Town star, made his debut from the bench on the hour, and showed the immediate quality touches that will ensure extra competition within Rick Andrews' squad in the weeks ahead.

The home side were the more dominant force, but the juggernaut was often thwarted by a defence spearheaded by the central duo of Luke Butcher and Rob Ruddy, who were both excellent with good all round support.

However, Stowmarket went in front on eight minutes with a sublime left foot strike by Robbie Sweeney from 25 yards that skimmed the wet surface and beat the full-length dive of Jake Hayhoe.

You may also want to watch:

Stow continued the offensive with efforts from Matt Blake, Jack Ainsley and Christie Finch, but rather lacked some of the usual clinical finishing they have become renowned for this season.

Mildenhall were well in touch, growing in confidence, and very nearly equalised on the half hour. A cross field pass played in full back Joseph Asensi who struck a terrific shot from 28 yards that narrowly whistled by the woodwork.

Former Ipswich Town star Dean Bowditch made his Stowmarket Town debut in their 2-1 win over Mildenhall. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLDFormer Ipswich Town star Dean Bowditch made his Stowmarket Town debut in their 2-1 win over Mildenhall. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

The home side were stunned when the excellent referee Jack Wilmore awarded a penalty in the 48th minute for handball and the tireless Oliver Canfer slotted home, sending James Bradbrook the wrong way.

Both sides continued to play entertaining football, but only six minutes later Stowmarket regained the lead following a great advantage played by the referee, with a brilliant goal.

Some intricate passing culminated with the ball being played out to Seb Dunbar, who delivered a fine cross with pace and Josh Mayhew, roaring in beyond the far post, spectacularly dived full length to power home a superb header.

Ricky Cornish's side showed character and put in a strong finish but Jack Ainsley, Joe Jefford and Tom Bullard withstood the late rally enabling Stow to claim their 15th league triumph.

Most Read

A14 reopens after closing suddenly last night

As happy shoppers leave the fayre there will be traffic chaos for anyone wanting to take the A14 west. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES www.suffolkdroneimaging.com

‘Substantial leak’ shuts busy road in Suffolk town

The A134 in Sudbury, which has closed this morning due to a water leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance service sets up hotline after three staff members die in 11 days

The East of England Ambulance Trust has tragically lost three members of staff in the last 11 days Picture: SIMON PARKER

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Most Read

A14 reopens after closing suddenly last night

As happy shoppers leave the fayre there will be traffic chaos for anyone wanting to take the A14 west. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES www.suffolkdroneimaging.com

‘Substantial leak’ shuts busy road in Suffolk town

The A134 in Sudbury, which has closed this morning due to a water leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance service sets up hotline after three staff members die in 11 days

The East of England Ambulance Trust has tragically lost three members of staff in the last 11 days Picture: SIMON PARKER

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

#Gameday: ‘One up front doesn’t work. Play two sodding strikers!’ - Town fans on draw with Blackpool

Ipswich Town fans spoke to #Gameday before and after the draw with Blackpool. Picture: ARCHANT

Ex-Town star Bowditch impresses on debut as Stowmarket keep rolling

Stowmarket Town celebrate during their 2-1 win over Mildenhall. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Marketmen’s season of frustration continues with another late-goal heartache

Needham Market's Joe Marsden goes close to winning the game, in stoppage time. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Fire crews free horse stuck in trailer

The horse had to be freed by fire crews Picture: Neil Bradfield

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists