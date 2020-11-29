Charlton boss Bowyer: ‘We should have scored at least another two or three goals’

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer pictured during the match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer was delighted with his side’s performance against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Charlton players celebrate with Omar Bogle, after he had scored to give the visitors a two goal advantage. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Charlton players celebrate with Omar Bogle, after he had scored to give the visitors a two goal advantage. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Although he did say if he were being ‘ultra-picky’ he would have liked a few more goals!

However, Bowyer, whose final club as a professional player was with Town in 2011/12 season, where he netted twice in 29 appearances for the Blues, was overall happy.

“I thought from start to finish we were excellent,” he told the Charlton Athletic website.

“It was another good, solid, away performance. A clean sheet, scored two. The only thing I’d criticise, if I am being ultra-picky, is that we should have scored more. We got in and around their box a lot and when we did, we didn’t take care as well as I would have liked.

Town appealed for an early penalty after Keanan Bennetts shot appeared to hit the hand of Darren Pratley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town appealed for an early penalty after Keanan Bennetts shot appeared to hit the hand of Darren Pratley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“If we would have we would have scored at least another two or three goals.”

Charlton were well beaten 2-4 at Burton in midweek. But Bowyer was happy to put that game to bed.

Aaron Drinan, back in action for Town after being brought on as a substitute following James Norwoods injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Aaron Drinan, back in action for Town after being brought on as a substitute following James Norwoods injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I know them as a group and Tuesday came from nowhere,” he said.

“I said to you guys after the game: ‘That’s not us’. I knew I’d get that reaction. That was just freak on Tuesday, no-one knows where it came from. That’s what we’re about – clean sheet, good solid team performance, move the ball well and create chances. I had no doubt that would happen today.”

And Bowyer had special praise for goalscorers Albie Morgan and substitute Omar Bogle.

He said: “There were some great performances. I’m pleased for Omar, pleased for Albie. That is why I was resting Albie on Tuesday. He wouldn’t have been able to do what he did today, his first league goal. He deserved it, he’s come a long way. I keep saying it, I always praise people that put in the hard work and Albie’s definitely one of them. Things are starting to finally sink in with him.”