Bradford powers to victory in Andrews Trophy Road Race

Cambridge rider Jim Bradford wins alone in the Andrews Trophy Road Race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

Jim Bradford won the Andrews Trophy Road Race near Chelmsford with fine display of power and tactical nous.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The decisive break forges ahead in the Andrews Trophy Road Race. Eventual winner Jim Bradford at the front. Picture: FERGUS MUIR The decisive break forges ahead in the Andrews Trophy Road Race. Eventual winner Jim Bradford at the front. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Bradford was the only member ActiveEdge team in the nine man leading break, four of whom were members of the powerful Richardsons-Trek team. But if Bradford ever faced a four-pronged coordinated attack, he must have brushed it aside.

With about three miles to go he showed them all a clean pair of heels and climbed Pan Lane to take the chequered flag alone. Eleven seconds later Ashley Cox (Flamme Rouge) outsprinted Matt Clements (Richardson-Trek) for second place, with the rest even further behind.

This 80 mile race for higher category riders was decided over 13 laps of the compact East Hanningfield circuit. The decisive split came at about two-thirds distance when five riders including Bradford rode off the front of the bunch.

Later they were joined by Seb Herrod (Strada Sport), Cox and Clements and James Jenkins (Richardsons-Trek).

The Andrews Trophy winners: L-R Ashley Cox (2nd), winner Jim Bradford, 1963 winner Paul O’Kelly and Matt Clements. Picture: FERGUS MUIR The Andrews Trophy winners: L-R Ashley Cox (2nd), winner Jim Bradford, 1963 winner Paul O’Kelly and Matt Clements. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

The event has been run annually since 1963 and organisers Southend Wheelers arranged for Paul O'Kelly, winner of the race 50 years ago, to present the prizes.

Elsewhere, clubs affiliated to the Eastern Counties CA held their ten mile championship on the Six Mile Bottom course near Newmarket on a day of light and variable breezes.

New champions are Paul Pardoe (Peterborough CC, 18:34), Jennifer Millmore (Islington CC, 21:11) and, on tandem, Ipswich rider Glenn Taylor and Neil Dowie (Shorter/Rochford, 18:24).

Just two seconds down on Pardoe came Newmarket rider Jason Bouttell (Team Vision), while next fastest local riders were Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) sixth with 18:55 and Peter Harding (Chelmer CC) ninth in 19:25.

Harley Matthews (DAP CC) on his way to winning the Great Yarmouth CC 25. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Harley Matthews (DAP CC) on his way to winning the Great Yarmouth CC 25. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

The Somerleyton Circuit, scene of the Great Yarmouth CC 25 was bright, fresh but also demanding of riding skills with its tight corners and bumpy dips and rises. Harley Matthews, who mixes road racing and time-trialling proved virtually untouchable, three minutes clear of the field on 54:25.

His Suffolk challengers were left contesting second place - which went to CC Sudbury's John Bradbury (57:30) just ahead of Rory Havis (Ely & District, 57:35) with up-and-coming Newmarket T&CC rider Jordan Black next on 58:00.

Southwold rider Denis Hurren was fastest solo lady in 1:02:59 while best all-female team in the Two-Up pairs which are a feature of this event was Isabella Johnson (Datalink) and Sue Triplow of CC Sudbury (1:05:11)

Altogether this was a splendid sporting event, with the winner soon arranging which pub his club were riding to, once the racing was concluded. Coastal competitors tied up the CC Breckland evening Open "10" with the win going to Rendlesham rider Stuart Fairweather in 2:47, just one second faster than Harley Matthew, who is from Bradwell, while third overall went to VC Baracchi's Nick Partridge (21:14)

Alan McGuire (Ipswich BC) on his way to the top handicap award at the Great Yarmouth CC 25 at Somerleyton. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Alan McGuire (Ipswich BC) on his way to the top handicap award at the Great Yarmouth CC 25 at Somerleyton. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Jen Smart was best woman with 24:51. There was chilly headwind on the longer return leg to Besthorpe - definitely not an evening for fast times.

You may also want to watch:

Seb Herrod (Strada Sport) was senior winner in the second round of the Lotus Series of evening racing on the motor factory's test circuit. The Lowestoft rider was just yards ahead of a charging bunch headed by Dale Johnson (Velo Schils) and Tom Heal (Strada Sport).

Aston Bird (Orwell Velo) won the entry-level race, just one second clear of David Jacobs who rides for the ironically named (I hope) Rusty Chains CC. Andrew Keedle of Hadleigh shop team TPH was third - three-hundredths of a second behind Jacobs, according to the MyLaps electronic timing.

Women’s winner Jen Smart (VeloVelocity) at the CC Breckland 10 at Attleborough. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Women’s winner Jen Smart (VeloVelocity) at the CC Breckland 10 at Attleborough. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Kimberlee Charlton was woman's winner while Youth race winners included Callum Laborde (Iceni Velo, U16), Marcel Moore (Iceni Velo, U14) and Abbey Thompson (Suffolk Youth, U12)

The 2019 Suffolk Cycle Racing Series at Trinity Park, the Suffolk Showground, kicks off 0n Wednesday 12th June and continues for six weekly events. Entries will open on the British Cycling website on 25th May.

Helpers will be needed at the circuit on Tuesday 4th June to get things ready.

Men’s winner Stuart Fairweather (VeloVelocity) at the CC Breckland 10 at Attleborough. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Men’s winner Stuart Fairweather (VeloVelocity) at the CC Breckland 10 at Attleborough. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

RESULTS

Andrews Trophy Road Race 80 miles, West Hanningfield

1 Jim Bradford (ActiveEdge), 2 Ashley Cox (Flamme Rouge), 3 Matt Clements (Richardsons-Trek), 4 Lewis Bulley (Richardsons-Trek), 5 Joseph Sutton (Richardsons-Trek), 6 Matthew Webster (TAAP Cervelo), 7 James Jenkins (Richardsons-Trek), 8 Seb Herrod (Strada-Sport), 9 Jake Hales (Spirit Tifosi), 10 Morris Bacon (DAP CC), 11 Mark Richards (DAP CC)12 Freddy Pett (DAP CC).

Great Yarmouth 25 Miles, Somerleyton Circuit

Two Up Teams: 1 Jonny Hawes & Julian Claxton (Great Yarmouth CC) 59:27, 2 Simon Tate & Johnathan Lincoln (Great Yarmouth CC) 1:02:46 3 Jennifer Smart (VeloVelocity) & Mark Smart (VC Norwich)1:03: 4 Isabella Johnson (Datalynx-Parenesis) & Sue Triplow (CC Sudbury) 1:05:11, 5 Karle Howard & Phillip Griffin (Ride Harder) 1:05:47

Solo Riders: Overall:1 Harley Matthews (D A P CC) 54:25, 2 John Bradbury (CC Sudbury) 57:30, 3 Rory Havis (Ely & District) 57:35, 4 Jordan Black (Newmarket C&TC) 52:00, 5 Lee Garrod (Sole Bay Cycle Sport) 58:53,, 6 Simon Scott (Anglia Velo) 58:54, 7 David Halliday (Newmarket C&TC) 58:55, 8 Louis Julian (D A P CC) 59:30, 9 Mark Saunders (VC Baracchi) 1:00:47, 10 Bradley Nelson (D A P CC) 1:00:49.

Women: 1 Denise Hurren (VeloVelocity) 1:02:59, 2 Kimberlee Charlton (D A P CC) 1:11:51.