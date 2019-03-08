Suffolk athlete Peck records quickest 3K time in UK

Ben Peck, pictured by the clock with his finishing time, the fastest 3,000m in the UK by an under-15 boy this year , at Woodford Green on Tuesday evening. Archant

Suffolk athlete Ben Peck has soared to the top of the UK rankings, following a blistering run in Tuesday night's 3,000m at Woodford Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brandon-based Peck knocked a massive 19 seconds off his personal best time, recording a swift 9mins 09.52secs to become the highest ranked under-15 boy in the country, over the 3K distance.

It was a cracking effort by Peck, a member of Thetford AC and a pupil at Mildenhall College Academy, especially as he is in the bottom end of his age group, having only celebrated his 13th birthday last month.

You may also want to watch:

"I ran quicker than I expected," said Peck.

"I had run 9:28.33 at the South of England Championships, but although I won gold at that event, I thought that I could run a lot faster.

"Woodford Green was an open graded meeting, so there were all ages in each race. I tucked behind a couple of older athletes and then stepped it up with 600 metres to go.

"I went through the bell in exactly 8:00, so I knew I was on for a good time," added Peck.

His time is two seconds quicker than the next best, in his under-15 age group.