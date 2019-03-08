Heavy Showers

Suffolk athlete Peck records quickest 3K time in UK

PUBLISHED: 12:07 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 10 July 2019

Ben Peck, pictured by the clock with his finishing time, the fastest 3,000m in the UK by an under-15 boy this year , at Woodford Green on Tuesday evening.

Ben Peck, pictured by the clock with his finishing time, the fastest 3,000m in the UK by an under-15 boy this year , at Woodford Green on Tuesday evening.

Archant

Suffolk athlete Ben Peck has soared to the top of the UK rankings, following a blistering run in Tuesday night's 3,000m at Woodford Green.

Brandon-based Peck knocked a massive 19 seconds off his personal best time, recording a swift 9mins 09.52secs to become the highest ranked under-15 boy in the country, over the 3K distance.

It was a cracking effort by Peck, a member of Thetford AC and a pupil at Mildenhall College Academy, especially as he is in the bottom end of his age group, having only celebrated his 13th birthday last month.

"I ran quicker than I expected," said Peck.

"I had run 9:28.33 at the South of England Championships, but although I won gold at that event, I thought that I could run a lot faster.

"Woodford Green was an open graded meeting, so there were all ages in each race. I tucked behind a couple of older athletes and then stepped it up with 600 metres to go.

"I went through the bell in exactly 8:00, so I knew I was on for a good time," added Peck.

His time is two seconds quicker than the next best, in his under-15 age group.

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

