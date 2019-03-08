Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Thurlow Premier champions Histon upset at Brantham

PUBLISHED: 15:43 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 07 April 2019

Michael Brothers led Brantham Athletic to an upset 2-0 win over Thurlow Premier champions Histon. Picture:SEANA HUGHES

Michael Brothers led Brantham Athletic to an upset 2-0 win over Thurlow Premier champions Histon. Picture:SEANA HUGHES

Thurlow Premier

Brantham Athletic 2

Histon 0

Newly crowned Thurlow Nunn Premier League Champions Histon were appluaded onto the Leisure Centre turf by a guard of honour from their Brantham Athletic hosts - and then beaten, writes Peter Crowhurst.

On a bitterly cold day with heavy skies and constant drizzle the Imps once again kicked off under the leadership of returning manager Michael Brothers. Fielding three Under 18’s, the home team were up against a strong Histon who had lost only twice in the whole season with a goal difference of plus 51.

The Imps started brightly with a spirit and appetite that was crisp to watch. The Brantham strings were being pulled by experienced Louis Newland who was laying the ball off well to Lamell Howell and George Clarke.

On the half hour a delightful cross field ball from Clarke found Lamel on the 18 yard box, whose great control and probing run allowed him to drive a low but fierce strike into the net.

After the break Histon made three changes and with the northerly wind rising behind them it appeared like they had 12 men on the pitch. Long balls rained into the Brantham box. Craig Hughes and Jack Sibbons worked tirelessly to keep the back four marshalled.

It did however appear a matter of time before Histon levelled. With 25 minutes to go Brantham introduced yet another U18, Johnny Lee, to replace an injured Newland.

And, with 15 minutes left, Brothers himself entered the fray. He helped Brantham hold the ball up and, on the 80 minute-mark, a 40 yard lofted drive found Brothers rampaging into the box and he skipped a pass to the feet of Howell, who slotted past Sam Roach.

But the game wasn’t over and with five minutes to go yet another Hughes drive from the Imps’ box pumped the ball to the halfway line where Brothers found himself in space between two defenders.

He galloped all the way to the edge of the Histon box and drove a fierce shot in, only for Sam Roach to deny him by spreading his body in his way.

The game finished 2-0 to Brantham, a memorable day for the Imps.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thurlow Premier champions Histon upset at Brantham

Michael Brothers led Brantham Athletic to an upset 2-0 win over Thurlow Premier champions Histon. Picture:SEANA HUGHES

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Mayhew bags a brace as Stow bounce back with big win over Clacton

Stowmarket Town hotshot Josh Mayhew has now scored 25 goals this season after his brace in their 5-1 thumping of FC Clacton. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Leiston slide continues with defeat at Barwell

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley has watched his team struggle recently. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

A12 blocked following collision

Essex Police are on scene of a collision on the A12 near the Boreham Interchange. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists