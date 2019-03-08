Thurlow Premier champions Histon upset at Brantham

Michael Brothers led Brantham Athletic to an upset 2-0 win over Thurlow Premier champions Histon. Picture:SEANA HUGHES

Thurlow Premier Brantham Athletic 2 Histon 0 Newly crowned Thurlow Nunn Premier League Champions Histon were appluaded onto the Leisure Centre turf by a guard of honour from their Brantham Athletic hosts - and then beaten, writes Peter Crowhurst.

On a bitterly cold day with heavy skies and constant drizzle the Imps once again kicked off under the leadership of returning manager Michael Brothers. Fielding three Under 18’s, the home team were up against a strong Histon who had lost only twice in the whole season with a goal difference of plus 51.

The Imps started brightly with a spirit and appetite that was crisp to watch. The Brantham strings were being pulled by experienced Louis Newland who was laying the ball off well to Lamell Howell and George Clarke.

On the half hour a delightful cross field ball from Clarke found Lamel on the 18 yard box, whose great control and probing run allowed him to drive a low but fierce strike into the net.

After the break Histon made three changes and with the northerly wind rising behind them it appeared like they had 12 men on the pitch. Long balls rained into the Brantham box. Craig Hughes and Jack Sibbons worked tirelessly to keep the back four marshalled.

It did however appear a matter of time before Histon levelled. With 25 minutes to go Brantham introduced yet another U18, Johnny Lee, to replace an injured Newland.

And, with 15 minutes left, Brothers himself entered the fray. He helped Brantham hold the ball up and, on the 80 minute-mark, a 40 yard lofted drive found Brothers rampaging into the box and he skipped a pass to the feet of Howell, who slotted past Sam Roach.

But the game wasn’t over and with five minutes to go yet another Hughes drive from the Imps’ box pumped the ball to the halfway line where Brothers found himself in space between two defenders.

He galloped all the way to the edge of the Histon box and drove a fierce shot in, only for Sam Roach to deny him by spreading his body in his way.

The game finished 2-0 to Brantham, a memorable day for the Imps.