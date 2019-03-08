‘It might not feel like it at the moment but that will help them’ - Lambert says youngsters will learn from Brentford loss

Paul Lambert leaves the pitch after the final whistle at Brentford Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert admitted his Ipswich Town were firmly second best at Brentford but believes the nature of the defeat will stand his young side in good stead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Lambert at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix

Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins struck both goals in the first-half at Griffin Park, but it could easily have been more as the Bees stretched the Ipswich backline time and again.

A total of six academy products took to the field at Griffin Park and, while Lambert admitted they were soundly beaten, the Town boss believes the experience will benefit them in the long run.

“We had a young team but we didn’t deserve to take anything from the game,” Lambert admitted.

“The big turning point was when Collin (Quaner) hit the post and everybody thought it was going in. That might have changed the course of the game, I don’t know.

Town fans before the game at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix Town fans before the game at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix

“He did everything right. It was a great pass from Andre (Dozzell), he did everything right and chipped the goalkeeper and I thought it was in. They go up the park and scored.

MORE: Brentford 2-0 Ipswich Town: Blues one step closer to relegation after being completely outplayed by Bees

“That was probably the worst 45 minutes since I’ve been at the club because we’ve been pretty consistent and have been playing well without getting the breaks.

“It’s all about development for the young players because they will take knocks, so it’s about how they come back from it.

Myles Kenlock pressures at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock pressures at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix

“We can’t be too harsh on them.

“First half we didn’t do enough but Alan Judge had a good chance at 2-0 but wasn’t able to hit the target – so we knew it wasn’t our night.

“The young players will need that,” he continued.

“You can’t stress enough how much games like that will help their development with what it entails and what it involves.

Myles Kenlock closes down at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock closes down at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix

“It might not feel like it at the moment but it will. They will learn from it, get better and become a really good side.

“It’s just those little finishing touches.

“We have a few experienced players missing but I have no problem with the result because we never did enough.

“We never disgraced ourselves and never capitulated against a good side, more experienced than ours.

Collin Quaner hits the post at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix Collin Quaner hits the post at Griffin Park against Brentford Picture Pagepix

“We never laid down and kept on going.”

MORE: Stu says: Five observations on Brentford 2 Ipswich Town 0

Brentford’s second came after Flynn Downes slipped in the middle of midfield and gifted possession to the hosts, but Lambert was pleased with the way the academy product recovered.

“I think Flynn Downes recovering from his slip was major for him.

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

“He made a mistake for the second goal but he recovered from it and kept wanting to take the ball which is big. It’s great for his development and it wasn’t his first mistake and won’t be the last.

“All credit to him, I thought he did really well.”

Cole Skuse and Gwion Edwards both dropped out the side through injury, with Lambert unsure whether they will be fit to return for Saturday’s clash with Birmingham.

“He (Skuse) had a bit of fluid in his knee from Saturday, which was getting better, and hopefully he’s ok for Saturday.

Flynn Downes holds his head after his mistake led to Ollie Watkins scoring the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes holds his head after his mistake led to Ollie Watkins scoring the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

“Gwion (Edwards) I don’t know with his groin, Jon Nolan and Will Keane maybe.

“It’s all maybes at the moment. We’ll see how we are.”