Matchday Live: Blues look to secure back-to-back wins at Brentford... but relegation could be confirmed tonight

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 April 2019

Ipswich Town take on Brentford this evening

Ipswich Town take on Brentford this evening

Archant

Ipswich Town are in action at Griffin Park this evening, where they take on Brentford (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Blues are looking to secure back-to-back victories for the first time this season, following Saturday’s success at Bolton.

But relegation to League One could finally be confirmed tonight.

For that to happen, though, four results would need to go against the Blues.

Firstly, Paul Lambert’s men would need to lose this evening’s game.

Reading and Millwall are both 13 points clear of the Blues and victories in their games against Norwich (a) and QPR (h) respectively, coupled with an Ipswich loss, would put them 16 ahead of the Blues with only 15 points to play for.

Wigan are a point better off on 41 and would go 17 clear of Ipswich with a win in their game at Hull if Town lose. If the Latics were to draw that game and Ipswich lose, they would be 15 clear of Lambert’s men with 15 points to play for and would possess a vastly superior goal difference (17 goals better off).

This will almost certainly, barring a cup draw next season, be the Blues’ last visit to Griffin Park. Brentford are due to move in to a new stadium for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Follow tonight’s game live from 6.45pm.

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

