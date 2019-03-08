Video

Nolan out, Keane a doubt and changes on the way as Town travel to Brentford

Jon Nolan is out after picking up an Achilles injury last weekend.

Midfielder Jon Nolan will again be missing when Ipswich Town take on Brentford on Wednesday night, with Paul Lambert not yet sure if Will Keane will be fit enough to make his return.

Will Keane's scored three times for Town since arriving on loan in January.

The Ipswich boss has already stated he will make changes for the visit to Griffin Park, with Toto Nsiala slated to come back into the side in place of veteran James Collins.

Keane, who has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury, travelled to Bolton but did not make the bench while Nolan was missing with an Achilles injury suffered early in the defeat by Hull City.

“No, it’s too early, maybe Saturday, we’ll have to wait and see but that’s probably too early for him,” Lambert said of Nolan.

“I’m not sure, I’m not too sure how he is,” he added on Keane.

“I won’t rush him because he’s nearly fit. I won’t rush him if I think there’s any doubt.

“There are a few lads with knocks so we’ll need to change it up, there will be changes so we’ll wait and see.”

Collins impressed against the Trotters in what was his first 90 minutes since the end of January, but Lambert will rest the 35-year-old and bring back Nsiala.

James Collins shows his appreciation for the travelling fans at Bolton

“I think it’s unfair on him as well (asking him to play again),” Lambert said of Collins.

“I thought he played well for us on Saturday but I’d made my mind up during the week who was going to play at Bolton and, barring injury, who was going to play at Brentford.”

With Collin Quaner the only loanee in the starting XI at Bolton, Lambert was asked if that signalled a change of approach and a firm eye on next season.

He replied: “No, not really as such because we’re still in the fight.

“I’ll just pick a team who I think can ultimately go on and will the game.

“Josh (Emmanuel) did really well and Andre (Dozzell) did really well. I know what (Teddy) Bishop and Trevoh (Chalobah)can do.

“I’ll just pick a team I think can win.”

Emyr Huws, Freddie Sears, Grant Ward (all knee), Tom Adeyemi (Achilles) and Jack Lankester (back) are all out.