‘I still have a lot to offer in League One’ - former Town striker Pitman on search for a new club

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has been released by Portsmouth. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman believes ‘he still has a lot to offer League One’ following his release by Portsmouth.

The 32-year-old leaves Fratton Park after scoring 42 goals in 99 games for the club he joined in 2017, including an impressive 25-goal return in his first season with the club.

However, he had fallen out of favour with Kenny Jackett, to the extent he hasn’t played a senior game since the end of December.

He was the subject of interest from Swindon and Plymouth in January, with both those clubs being promoted from League Two at the end of the season and Pitman open to the idea of playing in either the third or fourth tiers.

“If it’s the right team and the right fit, I can see League One or League Two,” Pitman told The News.

“Certainly I’m not sat here thinking I’m too good to play in League Two. If it’s the right team and suits me then I would be more than happy to be in League Two.

“But I do think I have a lot to offer in League One.”

He added: “Obviously I want to play as high as possible. I am still more than capable of scoring goals in League One, if not in a league higher in the right team.

“I’ve got a lot to offer somebody. My record suggests I have never been dependent on speed, I have relied on my football brain, my technical ability and my finishing. You don’t lose them.

“I think there’s a perception at times of me being lazy, but when I’ve played I am always among those who run the furthest -and I still feel fit.”