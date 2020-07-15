E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I still have a lot to offer in League One’ - former Town striker Pitman on search for a new club

PUBLISHED: 16:15 15 July 2020

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has been released by Portsmouth. Picture: PA

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has been released by Portsmouth. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman believes ‘he still has a lot to offer League One’ following his release by Portsmouth.

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has been released by Portsmouth. Picture: INPHOTOGRAPHYFormer Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has been released by Portsmouth. Picture: INPHOTOGRAPHY

The 32-year-old leaves Fratton Park after scoring 42 goals in 99 games for the club he joined in 2017, including an impressive 25-goal return in his first season with the club.

However, he had fallen out of favour with Kenny Jackett, to the extent he hasn’t played a senior game since the end of December.

He was the subject of interest from Swindon and Plymouth in January, with both those clubs being promoted from League Two at the end of the season and Pitman open to the idea of playing in either the third or fourth tiers.

“If it’s the right team and the right fit, I can see League One or League Two,” Pitman told The News.

You may also want to watch:

“Certainly I’m not sat here thinking I’m too good to play in League Two. If it’s the right team and suits me then I would be more than happy to be in League Two.

MORE: A promotion, a demotion, vacancies and missing youngsters - what we can learn from Town’s new squad numbers

“But I do think I have a lot to offer in League One.”

He added: “Obviously I want to play as high as possible. I am still more than capable of scoring goals in League One, if not in a league higher in the right team.

“I’ve got a lot to offer somebody. My record suggests I have never been dependent on speed, I have relied on my football brain, my technical ability and my finishing. You don’t lose them.

“I think there’s a perception at times of me being lazy, but when I’ve played I am always among those who run the furthest -and I still feel fit.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man, 43, charged with rape after woman found near A12

A man has been charged with three counts of rape after concerns were raised for a woman seen close to the A12 (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

‘I still have a lot to offer in League One’ - former Town striker Pitman on search for a new club

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has been released by Portsmouth. Picture: PA

Dog reportedly kills three sheep near Suffolk border

Three sheep have been killed in incidents of dogs attacking livestock in Bentley, Suffolk (file photo) Picture: GREGG BROWN

MP seeks assurance that government will review police funding formula

Waveney MP Peter Aldous Picture: PARLIAMENTLIVETV