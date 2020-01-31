E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich reject multiple offers from Premier League Brighton for starlet Dobra

PUBLISHED: 19:42 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:01 31 January 2020

Armando Dobra has been the subject of interest from Brighton. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Armando Dobra has been the subject of interest from Brighton. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town have rejected multiple offers from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for midfielder Armando Dobra.

The offers are understood to have been less than £500,000 and fell well short of what the Blues value the 18-year-old at and were flatly refused, with Paul Lambert a fan of the young Albanian international.

The Blues are understood to received a number of enquiries for their young players during the course of deadline day but are not looking to let their prized assets leave.

Dobra burst onto the scene in pre-season and earned a place in the first-team squad during the early weeks of the campaign, scoring on his debut against Luton in the Carabao Cup and then putting in a man-of-the-match display against Tottenham's Under 21s in the EFL Trophy.

He made his League One debut in the televised fixture with Accrington Stanley in October but was sent off soon after coming on.

He remains a player manager Paul Lambert likes, with the Town boss keen to integrate him into the first-team.

Lambert said earlier today that he would allow Dobra out on loan to aid his development, should the right offer arrive, but that move didn't materialise.

It's understood the Blues would now consider a move to a top end National League club, should a loan to an EFL side not materialise before tonight's transfer deadline.

